Tigers outfielder Riley Greene will be thrilled to be looking at anyone other than Paul Skenes on the mound when he takes the plate on Tuesday. The Tigers outfielder went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, two courtesy of Skenes, on Monday after the Pirates ace also struck out Greene in the All-Star Game. However, with Skenes' turn in the rotation gone, Greene is one of our top home run picks for Tuesday as the back-to-back All-Star has a home run in three of his last six games.

The latest MLB home run odds from BetMGM list Greene at +500 to hit a home run, making him one of the best values in our MLB HR parlay. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 50.2 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Tuesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog. You can check out game picks for Brewers vs. Mariners.

Best MLB home run picks for Tuesday, July 22:

Riley Greene, Tigers (+500)

The 24-year-old already has a career-high 25 home runs despite just playing his 100th game of the year on Tuesday in his fourth MLB season. Greene has increased his power totals substantially each year, and he set his most recent career-high with more than two full months left in the 2025 MLB season. Greene hit a home run in back-to-back games entering the All-Star Break and went deep in his second game after the break.

"Greene is usually a solid play when facing a right-handed pitcher, and Mitch Keller has significantly worse splits against left-handed batters," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Lefties have a .731 OPS against Keller, compared to just .554 for righties. Despite being overmatched by Paul Skenes yesterday, Greene is still hitting .304 this season, with 23 of his 25 home runs coming against right-handed pitchers."

Jo Adell, Angels (+425)

The 26-year-old has two home runs over his last four games, and his metrics indicate that when he makes contact, the ball goes a long way. Adell has an average bat speed better than 99% of baseball, with a barrel percentage better than 95% of the sport and a hard-hit rate better than 84% of baseball. Adell, who already has a career-high 21 home runs despite being in the middle of his sixth MLB season, isn't facing a high strikeout-rate pitch this season with Mets starter Frankie Montas having 17 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings in his return from injury, which helps his chances at making solid contact.

"Adell is pretty much a two-true-outcome player at this point—he hits the ball hard or he strikes out," Fetner said. "We think there's a good chance he connects against Frankie Montas, who has been inconsistent since returning from injury. Montas has allowed 1.5 HR/9 innings since the second half of the 2022 season when he was traded to the Yankees."

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees (+375)

The New York infielder has gone eight games without a home run, but he still has 17 home runs in 69 games, which averages to nearly one home run every four games. That's the best home run rate of his five full MLB seasons, and Fetner likes Tuesday's matchup for a power resurgence from earlier in the season, which included seven home runs in June from Chisholm.

"Jazz is just 2-for-8 in his career against Max Scherzer, but those two hits were a home run and a triple," Fetner said. "While he didn't perform well in the HR Derby, Jazz remains a solid threat in game action — especially against right-handed pitchers, against whom he has a .935 OPS and 16 of his 17 home runs. Scherzer is a future Hall-of-Famer, but he's a 40-year-old pitcher dealing with injuries."

