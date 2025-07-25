Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to win the MLB Home Run Derby last week, but the MLB home runs leader has just one long ball in six games since the Derby. However, he's one of our top home run picks to showcase his power again on Friday as his one home run in a six-game stretch isn't likely to last much longer. His odds have dropped with just one long ball over the last week to create value at his current price for online sports betting. Raleigh has 39 home runs this season, two more than anyone in baseball, and he's one of our top home run picks for Friday.

The latest MLB home run odds from BetMGM list Raleigh at +270 to hit a home run, making him one of the best values in our MLB HR parlay. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can use the latest BetMGM promo code to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses and take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 52.95 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Friday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog. You can also check out the top MLB player props and MLB longshot picks, and game picks for Braves vs. Rangers.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, July 24:

Cal Raleigh, Mariners (+270)

Before the 2025 MLB All-Star Break, each of Raleigh's six hits over the final 12 games went for home runs, and he carried that power surge into winning the Home Run Derby. He's become less of a 'home run or bust' hitter over the six games since the break with only one home run over the six contests, but he does have a hit in five of six games, which is a positive trend for himself as a hitter. That elite power remains as Raleigh leads baseball with 39 home runs, as the 28-year-old catcher has already secured his third straight 30-home run season.

"Raleigh hasn't had much value in the HR market recently, with his line often sitting at +200 or lower," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Today's +270 on BetMGM is more reasonable. He's just 2-for-9 with no extra-base hits against José Soriano, who doesn't allow many home runs— but this is also a bet against the Angels' bullpen. That unit ranks near the bottom of the majors in both home runs allowed and ERA." Other sportsbooks have Raleigh at +250 odds or lower, making his +270 odds at BetMGM the top option, and the latest BetMGM promo code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Check it out here.

Riley Greene, Tigers (+500)

Greene is ninth in baseball with 25 home runs, with one of those coming since the All-Star Break. The 24-year-old had two hits on Thursday. He already has a career-high in home runs and had the best OPS (.856) and slugging percentage (.529) of his four-year career. Greene was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and once a top prospect in baseball, and he's showcasing why coming off his second straight All-Star appearance. Although the Tigers have struggled recently, Fetner sees value in Greene going deep on Friday with a barrel percentage better than 95% of baseball and a launch angle sweet spot percentage better than 86% of the sport.

"Like Raleigh, Greene is just 2-for-9 against today's opposing pitcher, José Berríos," Fetner said. "However, Berríos gives up home runs at a much higher rate—16 HRs allowed in his last 21 starts. Greene has crushed right-handed pitching this season, with 23 of his 25 home runs coming against righties. He's also homered in 23 of the 75 games where the opposing starter was right-handed." Bet365 is offering Greene to homer at +500 odds, and the latest bet365 bonus code offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses. Bet it right here.

Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox, (+400)

The 26-year-old is one of the plethora of young outfielders the Red Sox are excited about, and he's showcased why in his second full MLB season. Abreu leads Boston with 20 home runs, including hitting two homer runs on Sunday. The left-handed hitter has demonstrated most of his power against RHPs, and 11 of his 20 home runs have come at Fenway Park as the Red Sox begin a series with the Dodgers in Boston. His average exit velocity is better than 81% of the sport to create power opportunities.

"Abreu has favorable splits today against right-hander Emmet Sheehan, who has allowed left-handed batters to hit .292 against him (albeit in a small sample)," Fetner said. "Abreu owns an .844 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, and that jumps to .888 when the opposing starter is a righty. He's hit 19 of his 20 home runs this season off right-handed pitching." DraftKings is offering Abreu at +400 odds, which is a golden opportunity with the latest DraftKings promo code giving new users $150 in bonus bets with their first $5 bet. Check it out here.

Where to bet MLB props on Friday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Friday:

More MLB picks for Friday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Friday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Bruce Marshall, who is on a 62-51-1 roll (+1691) on MLB picks.