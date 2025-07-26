Athletics star rookie Nick Kurtz had a historic performance on Friday night, becoming the first rookie to hit four home runs in a game. He also tied the MLB record for most total bases in a game with 19, finishing 6-for-6 with eight RBI in a 15-3 blowout. Kurtz is +350 to homer on Saturday in the MLB home run odds, which is one of the MLB HR bets that SportsLine's model is targeting. He has a team-high 23 homers this season and has nine homers during his 12-game hitting streak.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, July 26:

Nick Kurtz, Athletics (+350)

Kurtz became the 20th player in league history to hit four homers in a game, as he homered in the second, sixth, eighth and ninth innings against the Astros on Friday. He is batting .343 with a 1.199 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season, with 19 of his 23 homers coming off righties. Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown is a Cy Young candidate, but Kurtz is playing too well to stay away from on Saturday.

"While Brown has been strong against left-handed hitters from an average standpoint, 8 of the 12 home runs he's allowed this season have come against lefties," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set Kurtz's line at +250 to homer." Bet365 is offering Kurtz to homer at +350 odds.

Ronald Acuna, Braves (+390)

Acuna has been outstanding against right-handed pitchers this season, batting .345 with 12 of his 13 homers coming against righties. His latest home run came against the Yankees on Sunday when he went 2-for-4. The outfielder has gone yard four times since July 9, so the model likes his chances of homering again on Saturday.

"Kumar Rocker has been dominant at home, which explains the current price, but he's also allowed 9 home runs in 12 starts overall," Fetner said. "That's why the model believes he's vulnerable today—especially against a hitter of Acuña's caliber. We set his line at +300 to homer." DraftKings is offering Acuna to homer at +390 odds.

Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox, (+630)

Rafaela is facing Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw at home on Saturday, which bodes well for Boston's center fielder. He is a better hitter against left-handed pitchers and has been playing significantly better at home than on the road. Right-handed batters are hitting .266 with a .754 OPS against Kershaw this season, so Rafaela is worth a shot at this price.

"This is a longshot play, but FanDuel is offering strong value at +630. The consensus line is +525, and it's as low as +450 on Caesars," Fetner said. "We set Rafaela's line at +490 to homer." FanDuel is offering the best price.

