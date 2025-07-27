Oneil Cruz put his jaw-dropping power on display at the MLB Home Run Derby, and even though he was eliminated in the first round, his 513-foot homer onto the center field concourse at Truist Park was one of the highlights of MLB All-Star Weekend in Atlanta. Cruz hit his 17th home run of the season on Saturday at PNC Park against the Diamondbacks to end an 11-game streak without a big fly, and he certainly has the potential to get on a hot streak. The Pirates star is priced as high as +430 in the latest MLB home run odds, and that pricing is a big reason why Cruz is one of our top MLB HR picks for Sunday.

Best MLB home run picks for Sunday, July 27:

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+430)

His 17 home runs are tied for 47th in Major League Baseball, which might not jump off the page. However, almost all of his batted-ball metrics make it pretty clear that he possesses as much raw power as any hitter in the game. He's 99th percentile among MLB hitters in average exit velocity (96.3 mph), barrel rate (21.7%), hard-hit contact rate (57.1%) and bat speed (78.5 mph). He's also hit 16 of his 17 homers against righties, and he'll take on a struggling righty on Sunday.

"Zac Gallen has allowed 12 earned runs in his last two starts heading into this game. Gallen has also allowed multiple HRs in four of his last eight starts and leads the league with 23 home runs allowed," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set Cruz's line at +348 to hit a HR."

Brent Rooker, Athletics (+350)



"Rooker is hitting .304 with a 1.010 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season. Rooker faced Astros' rookie, Colton Gordon, earlier in the season and while he went 0-3, he hit the ball 108 mph in his last at bat," Fetner said. "Right-handed batters have 10 home runs and an .887 OPS against Gordon in 12 starts this season." The model sets Rooker's line to homer at +265

Pete Alonso, Mets (+520)

Alonso is 1-for-8 in this series against the Giants, but he's only struck out once and has put five balls in play with an exit velocity of 94 mph or higher. He hit his 22nd home run of the season on Wednesday against the Angels and Sunday will be a bullpen day for the Giants, so he'll have a great chance to go yard again and get hot for the first-place Mets.

"Alonso has been better on the road than at home this season with a .911 OPS on the road compared to a .839 OPS at home," Fetner said. "We set Alonso's line at +340 to hit a HR."

