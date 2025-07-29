The Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract this offseason, and he's been producing like a $40M per year player outside of a seven-week stretch where he was out because of a quad injury. Bregman is slashing .300/.374/.554 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI in 63 games this season, and he's homered in each of his last two games entering a Tuesday matchup with the Minnesota Twins. However, you can still find Bregman priced as high as +450 in the Tuesday MLB home run odds, and we're riding the hot hand with him as one of our top MLB HR picks.

MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks.

Best MLB home run picks for Tuesday, July 29:

Alex Bregman, Red Sox (+450)

The 31-year-old made his third MLB All-Star team this season, and he's having the best statistical year of his career since finishing as the AL MVP runner-up in 2019. He returned from the IL on July 11, and he's starting to find his power stroke of late, going 10-for-27 with three home runs over his last eight games.

"Bregman has nine HRs in just 31 road games this season, and he has 12 of his 14 HRs on the season against right-handed pitchers," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set Bregman's line to homer at +350." You can find the best price on Bregman to homer at BetMGM.

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+450)

The Diamondbacks are in sell mode, but Marte is locked into a relatively team-friendly deal through 2030 and there's no indication that he'll be going anywhere at the MLB trade deadline. That's good news for Marte, who has transformed into one of the best switch-hitters in baseball after beginning his career as a light-hitting utility man in Seattle. He's been a staple of our MLB home run picks this season, and we're going back to the well on Tuesday.

"Marte has a 1.021 OPS and 15 of his 20 HRs against right-handed pitchers. He's also raking on the road, where he has 11 HRs in just 39 games," Fetner said. "Casey Mize is coming off back-to-back rough starts. He has allowed 10 earned runs over seven innings in his last two starts." The model sets Marte's line at +310, but you can find this price now at BetMGM.

Matt Wallner, Twins (+425)

The left-handed hitting Wallner has platooned against right-handed pitching in recent years and had incredible success in doing so. He's hit 35 of his 41 career home runs off of righties and done so in only 557 at-bats while posting a .891 career OPS against them compared to a .591 OPS against lefties. He'll take on a struggling righty on Tuesday in Lucas Giolito.

"Giolito has allowed five HRs over his last two starts, including four in his most recent start," Fetner said. "Wallner is having a decent July with five HRs in 21 games, and we set his line at +368 to hit a HR today." DraftKings is offering the best price here.

