Juan Soto faces the team he helped lead to a World Series appearance last year for the second series this season, however, this time, he'll have substantially more support behind him. The Mets host the Yankees on Friday for the first game of a three-game Subway Series over Fourth of July Weekend. Soto went 1-for-10 with four walks and no extra-base hits against the Yankees in the Bronx in May. But besides no longer being the villain on Friday, he's entering as one of the hottest hitters in baseball, with his 11 home runs since June 1 tied for the second-most in the sport. With Soto at +400 odds to hit a home run at FanDuel, he's one of the best values amongst our MLB HR picks. Also, check out picks for Cubs vs. Cardinals on Friday.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, July 4:

Juan Soto, Mets (+400)

Along with ranking tied for second in home runs since June 1, Soto is third in slugging percentage (.680) with the best hard-hit rate (51.9%) in the sport. It's only human nature for Soto to want to show off against his former team as the Yankees allowed themselves to be outbid by Steve Cohen and the Mets this offseason, and after winning June NL Player of the Month, Friday could be a good night for Soto with the Yankees scheduled to start Marcus Stroman.

"He is 3-for-10 with a home run in his career against Marcus Stroman, who he knows well from their time as teammates last season," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "While Stroman was strong in his first start off the IL, he struggled in his rehab outings, and we expect some regression based on his recent seasons."

Junior Caminero, Rays (+350)

The Tampa Bay third baseman has an extra-base hit in three straight games, including a home run on Tuesday, and he's tied for eighth in baseball with 21 homers. He has the best bat speed in baseball to generate additional power, and his 48% hard-hit rate is better than 78% of the sport. Fetner sees value in this matchup as well.

"He has hit 16 of his 21 home runs against right-handed pitchers, so our model almost always finds value when he's facing a righty," Fetner said. "Chris Paddack gave up two home runs in his last start, and over his last five starts, opponents are hitting .317 with a .925 OPS against him. Caminero is also 2-for-3 in his career against Paddack, which is encouraging."

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves (+450)

Acuna was one of the best hitters in baseball immedietly after returning from a torn ACL in May, and despite a slower stretch with no multi-hit games or home runs over his last nine contests, Acuna is still batting .344 with a 1.047 OPS and nine home runs over 37 games, roughly one home run every four contests. Fetner expects Acuna to capitalize against a familiar opponent as well on Friday against veteran pitcher Charlie Morton.

"He's crushed right-handed pitching this year, hitting .382 with eight of his nine home runs against righties," Fetner said. "Like Soto, Acuña is facing a former teammate in Charlie Morton, who has allowed right-handed batters to hit .294 against him this season. Morton didn't allow any home runs in June, but he gave up 10 in his first 13 starts, so we expect some regression."

