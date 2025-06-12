The New York Yankees have scored at least six runs in five straight games, averaging 7.8 over that span. Despite Ben Rice ranking third on the team in home runs (12), he hasn't gone deep in any of those contests. Rice, who was a surprising breakout at the start of the 2025 MLB season, only has one home run in June, but Thursday appears to be a matchup where that could change. Rice, a lefthanded hitter, faces a righthanded pitcher, Royals starting Seth Lugo, who has allowed five home runs over his last three starts. Rice has eight of his 12 home runs against righties this season as his home run slump has increased his MLB home run odds to make him a top value for Thursday home runs bets in MLB player props.

The latest MLB odds from bet365 list Rice at +525 to go yard, one of the best values in our MLB home run picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Best MLB home run picks for Thursday, June 12:

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers (+475)

Ben Rice, Yankees (+525)

Carlos Correa, Twins (+575)

Parlay these picks for +24157 odds at Bet365 (odds subject to change)

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers (+475)

Torkelson leads Detroit with 16 home runs this season after going yard against Baltimore in the series opener on Tuesday. He is on a five-game hitting streak with two homers during that stretch, showcasing the power that made him the top overall pick several years ago. The 25-year-old has a favorable matchup against a starting pitcher who allowed five earned runs in his most recent start.

"After allowing 10 home runs in his first 9 starts of the season, Dean Kremer hasn't allowed a HR in his last 4 starts, but he is giving up 7.5 hits/game over those last 4 starts," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We expect regression to kick in terms of some of those hits allowed being HRs." The model sets Torkelson's line at +410 to hit a homer on Thursday. BetMGM joins bet365 with the best price for this prop.

Ben Rice, Yankees (+525)

New York has faced three left-handed starting pitchers in its last four games, but Rice gets to face a righty on Thursday. Eight of his 12 home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and seven of his homers have come on the road. He has a .265 batting average and a .909 OPS on the road this season, so Thursday's road game against Kansas City is a favorable spot for him.

"Royals' SP Seth Lugo has given up 5 HRs over his last three starts. Lugo has struggled against left-handed hitters, who are are hitting .266 against him and have him 9 of the 12 HRs that he has allowed," Fetner said. bet365 has the best price for this HR prop as well.

Carlos Correa, Twins (+575)

Correa has been successful against left-handed pitchers this season, batting .316 with four home runs in 38 at-bats. He has just one homer in nearly five times as many at-bats against right-handed pitchers, so oddsmakers are not properly accounting for that disparity. The model sets the line at +380 for Correa to homer on Thursday afternoon, providing plenty of value at this price.

"Patrick Corbin has been one of the lone bright spots for the Rangers as of late, but he still has a high HR/9 rate and is much worse against right-handed batters than left-handed batters," Fetner said. "Correa is just 2-9 in his career against Corbin, but he has 4 walks to 2 strikeouts against him. This is a good indication that Correa sees the ball well out of Corbin's hand." bet365 and BetMGM once again have the best number for Correa, and you can use a bet365 bonus code to get free bets or a first bet safety net.

