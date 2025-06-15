Former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson took longer to blossom than most Detroit Tigers fans might have hoped for, but the 25-year-old is finally starting to look like a potential franchise cornerstone in his fourth MLB season. Torkelson is slashing .237/.346/.498 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI over 68 games and has become a fixture in the middle of the first-place Tigers' lineup. He's been particularly strong against left-handed pitching, which is why he's among our top MLB home run picks for Sunday.

Best MLB home run picks for Sunday, June 15:

Prior to this season, it wasn't all bad for the former top prospect. He did deliver a 31-homer season in 2023 while the rest of his numbers were slightly underwhelming for a corner infielder. However, he's starting to put it all together this season and a declining chase rate is a major factor. He's only swinging at pitches outside the zone 20.6% of the time this season, by far his career-best figure and one that ranks him in the 90th percentile among MLB hitters in 2025.

"Torkelson has a 1.051 OPS vs. left-handed pitchers this season, while right-handed batters are 9-20 (.450) to start the season against Wade Miley. Miley has considerably worse career splits against right-handed batters compared to left-handed batters. 168 of the 196 career home runs he has allowed have come vs. right-handed bats," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set the line at +350 for Torkelson to homer."

Rooker has been great against left-handed pitching and during day games this season. Against lefties, Rooker is hitting .321 with a 1.070 OPS. During day games, Rooker is hitting .321 with a .978 OPS and eight HRs in 27 games. FanDuel is offering the best price here and it's a particularly juicy pick when you consider the consensus line and the SportsLine Projection Model implied line of +310.

"Rooker's line is a bit all over the place today, but +450 is great value considering his average line is +350 today," Fetner said. "Royals' SP, Noah Cameron, got hit hard in his last start as some regression was due as MLB teams learned the rookie's tendencies. The weather is also hitter friendly in today's games, so expect the ball to carry."

After hitting 21 home runs in each of the last two seasons, Lowe has already hit 13 big flies over 65 games in 2025. He's also in the top quarter of hitters in expected slugging (.504), average exit velocity (91.8 mph), barrel rate (12.6%) and launch-angle sweet spot rate (38.8%). Now he's heating up after a brief dry spell and the model sees an opportunity to jump in at a great price on Sunday.

"Lowe is swinging a hot bat. He has three straight multi-hit games and is 7-13 in those contests," Fetner noted. "Griffin Canning has been a revelation for the Mets this season, but he did allow 2 HRs in his last start, and lefties are hitting .266 against Canning this season." Lowe has homered off Canning before and the model sets his line at +405 to homer on Sunday

