Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford has superstar potential, but like with many young hitters, he's at a stage in his career where he's being forced to adjust. The former first-round pick got off to a strong start in March and April (.972 OPS), struggled in May (.624 OPS) and is starting to find his rhythm again in June with four multi-hit efforts in his last eight games. He leads the Rangers with 13 home runs this season and there's a chance to extract value on Thursday with BetMGM's latest MLB home run odds offering +425 on Langford to go yard.

Best MLB home run picks for Thursday, June 19:

Wyatt Langford, Rangers (+425)

Brent Rooker, Athletics (+340)

Junior Caminero, Rays (+450)

Parlay these picks for +10900 odds at FanDuel (odds subject to change)

Wyatt Langford, Rangers (+425)

In 200 minor-league plate appearances during his rapid rise through the Texas farm system in 2023, Langford had a .407 BABIP. It's a small sample size but with his combination of power and speed, it does paint a pretty clear picture that his .276 BABIP this season should improve. He's top 20% among MLB hitters in hard-hit contact rate (48.9%) and barrel rate (13.1%), and his 91.2 mph average exit velocity is in line with the 30-homer pace he's on. However, his matchup is probably the most alluring element of Langford to hit a homer on Thursday.

"Langford is facing a pitcher, Michael Wacha, who has allowed multiple home runs in three of his last four starts heading into this game," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Wacha has been very good at home this season, but has had his struggles on the road. His ERA skyrockets from 2.58 at home to 4.41 on the road, and his hard-hit rate on the road climbs quite a bit."

Brent Rooker, Athletics (+340)

"We set this line right at the consensus at +265, so you are getting good value by playing this on FanDuel at +340." Fetner said. "Colton Gordon has given up multiple home runs in two out of his last three starts (both at home). All six of his HRs allowed were against right-handed batters, who are hitting .308 with a .901 OPS against him."

Rooker also mashes left-handed pitching historically, with a 1.082 OPS against lefties this season and an .874 career OPS against them. He leads the Athletics with 15 home runs this season and the right-handed slugger will also have ideal conditions for power in Sacramento on Thursday with game-time temperatures in the high-70s and a 13 mph wind forecast to blow out to left field.

Junior Caminero, Rays (+450)

Caminero was a consensus top-five prospect prior to last season and may have been the top prospect in baseball this season had he not barely exceeded rookie limits after earning a mid-August promotion in 2024. Regardless, his jaw-dropping bat speed (77.9 mph) is 100th percentile among MLB hitters and that raw talent is sustaining him while he dials in his overall approach. He's hit 17 home runs already in 2025 and appears to be getting more comfortable with a 1.082 OPS, nine home runs and 28 RBI in his last 25 games.

"Caminero has eight hits over his last three games but does not have a homer in those games. Given that one in four of his hits this season have been HRs, he is due for one of those hits to be a HR. 13 of his 17 HRs this season have come against RHPs, and he is facing a righty today," Fetner said.

