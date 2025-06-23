Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the baseball's most exciting stars. Since returning from a torn ACL that cost him almost the entire 2024 season and the first two months of 2025, he's looked eager to reclaim his place as one of the game's best. Acuna is slashing an eye-popping .396/.504/.698 with eight home runs and 15 RBI in the 27 games he's played this season. In addition, he's 6-for-11 over his last three games. However, none of those hits has left the yard, so his MLB HR odds have crept up to +350 at BetMGM, where you can currently get up to $1,500 if your first bet loses with this BetMGM promo code.

That's why we're including Acuna in our top MLB home run bets for Monday with the Braves taking on the Mets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Best MLB home run picks for Monday, June 23:

Ronald Acuna, Braves (+350)

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+380)

Wyatt Langford, Rangers (+525)

Parlay these picks for +12556 odds at BetMGM (odds subject to change)

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+380)

Marte is coming off a career year offensively and he continues to be one of the most important pieces in one of baseball's best lineups. The Diamondbacks rank third in the majors in runs scored (396) and Marte is slashing .310/.420/.482 with 13 home runs and 30 RBI in 51 games. He's one of the toughest outs in the big leagues right now, and he's been particularly devastating against right-handed pitching.

"In Marte's last three starts, he is 10-for-15 with five doubles and a home run. Marte is swinging a hot bat, especially against RHPs," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Marte is hitting .344 with 10 of his 13 HRs against RHPs."

Ronald Acuna, Braves (+350)

In addition to Acuna swinging a hot bat, he should also benefit from hitter-friendly weather at Citi Field today. Game-time temperatures are expected to be in the upper-80s with winds blowing straight out to left field at around 10 mph. His 57.7% hard-hit contact rate is the best of his career and he'll also have a great matchup on Monday to contend with in addition to ideal conditions and one of the league's liveliest bats.

"Paul Blackburn has been struggling to start his season after a late start due to injuries. Blackburn has given up seven earned runs in just four innings over his last two starts," Fetner said. "Acuna is 1-for-3 in his career against Blackburn and that one hit was a HR." BetMGM is offering the best price on Acuna to homer against the Mets today.

Wyatt Langford, Rangers (+525)

The Rangers are still waiting for Langford's hit tool to catch up with the rest of his game, but his power has shown through in 2025 with 13 homers in 65 games. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft is among the top 30% of MLB hitters in average exit velocity (91.1 mph), hard-hit contact rate (47.8%), barrel rate (12.8%) and bat speed (73.6 mph). He's only hitting .237 this season, but he did hit .363 at Florida and .350 in 219 minor-league plate appearances, so expect an even larger power surge if the contact starts coming around.

"We are getting a bit of a higher line than expected here due to Langford missing a few games with back soreness. Langford did play in yesterday's game, and while he didn't record a hit, getting a game under his belt should help him today," Fetner said. "Langford has a worse average against lefties than righties, but he shows more power against LHPs and has a higher OPS against them." Once again it's BetMGM offering the best price here and it's a particularly great value with several books offering +400 or less.

Where to bet MLB props on Monday

Here is a look at sportsbooks that will offer MLB player props on Monday:

