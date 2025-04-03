The Thursday MLB schedule only features five games, but there are still plenty of MLB lines that can be used to build MLB parlay picks. The Yankees will try to avoid getting swept by the Diamondbacks at home when they meet at 7:05 p.m. ET. Arizona won a pair of close games on Tuesday and Wednesday, holding off a late rally to win the second game of the series. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Yankees are -120 favorites on the money line, while the over/under for total runs is 10. Other matchups to watch on Thursday include the Twins vs. Astros and Brewers vs. Reds.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every game on Thursday and revealed its best MLB picks. Combining these three picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of more than 5-1. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 34-18 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. Now, here are the best bets for MLB parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook on Thursday, according to the model.

MLB best bets for Thursday

Twins money line over the Astros (-120 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Minnesota 4.7, Houston 4.5

Minnesota lost its first four games of the season, but it has found its footing with back-to-back wins over the White Sox. Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa both contributed multiple hits on Wednesday, including a 446-foot homer from Buxton. Houston arrives in Minnesota on a three-game losing streak, scoring 12 total runs in its first six games this season. The model predicts that the Twins win in 55% of simulations, providing slight value in this matchup.

Yankees money line over the Diamondbacks (-120 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: New York 5, Arizona 4.9

New York's offense is off to a historic start, hitting 19 home runs to set the record for most homers through five games of the season. Anthony Volpe hit a three-run shot in the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss on Wednesday, while slugger Aaron Judge has four home runs in 19 at-bats. Carlos Carrasco is making his first start for New York after going 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA across five spring training appearances. He is 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in five career appearances against Arizona.

Brewers money line over the Reds (-118 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Milwaukee 4.6, Reds 3.9

The model has Milwaukee graded as its favorite pick of the evening, as the Brewers are winning in well over 60% of simulations. They lost their first four games of the season, but they are coming off consecutive wins over the Royals. Jackson Chourio has hit safely in five straight games, including a homer, double and single on Wednesday. Cincinnati was held scoreless in back-to-back losses to Texas earlier this week, and it had to travel following its 1-0 setback on Wednesday. The model does not have high expectations for Cincinnati's lineup in this game.

Final parlay odds at FanDuel: +521

