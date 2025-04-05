The Atlanta Braves moved on from their nightmare 0-7 start to the season on Friday, blowing out the Marlins, 10-0, in a game where the bats woke up following a horrific West Coast trip. No team has ever made the MLB playoffs after losing the first seven games of the season, so the Braves, the second-favorite to win it all in the preseason World Series futures, will play catch-up in the coming weeks to get back on pace.

According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Braves are -235 favorites on the money line against the Marlins on Saturday, while the over/under for total runs is 8.5 in a 7:15 p.m. ET matchup. Other MLB lines of note on the Saturday night MLB schedule include Mets (-122) vs. Astros at 7:10 p.m. ET and Guardians at Angels (+130) in the nightcap at 9:38 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every game on Saturday night and revealed its best MLB picks. Combining these three picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of just under 6-1. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 34-18 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. Now, here are the best bets for MLB parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook on Saturday night, according to the model.

MLB best bets for Saturday

Brewers money line over Reds (-116 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Milwaukee 5.0, Cincinnati 4.6

Cincinnati is going through an alarming drought offensively, scoring a total of two runs during the course of its four-game losing streak. Milwaukee hasn't been lighting it up offensively, but the Brewers are still winning. They've won four straight despite only scoring more than three runs once during that span. SportsLine's model projects that Milwaukee wins nearly 60% of the time, making the Brewers the value play as small favorites.

Mets money line over Blue Jays (-122 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: New York 5.3, Toronto 4.3

The Mets have won three of their last four and handled Toronto 5-0 in the series opener on Friday, easily cashing as -138 favorites in that one. Griffin Canning was solid in his Mets debut last week, giving up just two earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched. The model is projecting a tough offensive day for the Blue Jays, who barely clear four runs in the simulations, as New York wins well over 60% of the time.

Mariners money line over the Giants (+106 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Seattle 4.4, Giants 4.2

These teams played one of the most entertaining games on the Friday schedule as San Francisco won 10-9. It was the fifth straight win for the Giants, but their games have largely been coming down to the wire. Mariners starter Bryce Miller was elite in 2024 with a 2.94 ERA and a sparkling 0.98 WHIP, and the model gives Seattle the edge as a slight underdog in this late start.

Final parlay odds at FanDuel: +598

Want more MLB picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's MLB best bets for Saturday. Now, get run line, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.