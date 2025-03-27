MLB Opening Day 2025 is finally upon us and all eyes will be on the Los Angeles Dodgers after their World Series win in 2024. The Dodgers technically already opened their season with a sweep of the Cubs in Tokyo earlier this month, but they'll celebrate their championship with Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on Thursday against the Tigers. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dodgers are -164 favorites on the money line, while the over/under for total runs scored is 6.5 in what could be a duel between former Cy Young winners Blake Snell and Tarik Skubal. Meanwhile, Juan Soto will make his Mets debut in Houston against the Astros, and the home team is the -130 favorite with the over/under at 8.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated every game of MLB Opening Day 2025 and revealed its best MLB picks. Combining these three picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of nearly 6-1. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 32-17 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. Now, here are the best bets for MLB parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook on 2025 MLB Opening Day, according to the model.

MLB best bets for MLB Opening Day 2025

Tigers money line over the Dodgers (+142 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Los Angeles 4.3, Detroit 4.1

Yes, the model is technically predicting the Dodgers to win but the juice is providing plenty of value on the Tigers, especially considering the pitching matchup. Skubal won the pitching triple crown last season on his way to winning his first AL Cy Young award and Detroit was 21-10 in games that he started. Snell is also one of the best lefties in baseball, but he has battled arm issues in recent years and didn't pitch through the fifth inning until July last season. The model predicts that the Tigers win in 45% of simulations, which outpaces the 41.3% implied odds.

Diamondbacks money line over the Cubs (-126 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Arizona 5.1, Chicago 4.9

The Diamondbacks won the 2023 NLCS and actually improved by five wins from 2023 to 2024, but missed the playoffs in the loaded National League. Now they'll look to get back into the postseason picture and they'll hand the ball to the reliable Zac Gallen on Thursday night. Gallen has a 3.29 career ERA and strikes out nearly 10 batters per nine innings. Meanwhile, the Cubs will turn to Justin Steele and current Arizona hitters have hit .338 and slugged .486 lifetime against Steele. The Diamondbacks win in 56% of model projections, producing slight value at FanDuel's price.

Mariners money line over the Athletics (-164 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Seattle 4.6, Athletics 3.3

This is SportsLine's only A-rated pick on the money line for MLB Opening Day 2025, with Seattle winning in 71% of simulations to far outpace the implied odds of 62.1%. That's because the Mariners are coming off their fourth consecutive season of 85 wins or more and they're a staggering 47-17 against the Athletics during that span. Luis Severino was a nice offseason addition for the Athletics, but he had a 6.00 ERA during the spring and he only pitched in 45 games combined from 2019-2023 before making 31 starts for the Mets last season. He won't go deep but Seattle starter Logan Gilbert likely will after leading the American League with 208 2/3 innings pitched last season and throwing at least 185 innings the last three years.

