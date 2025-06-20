After a stunning trade on Sunday that sent longtime Red Sox star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, the slugger takes on his former team for the first time as Boston comes to the Bay for a weekend series. Friday's game is sure to be interesting, and Devers will all but surely be determined to make an impression against the Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in MLB betting and use the latest sportsbook promos to take advantage of the best odds and MLB player props for Red Sox vs. Giants, you should see the latest projections from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Here's the latest on Friday's game.

Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.79 ERA) will be the starting pitcher for San Francisco. The 23-year-old right-hander has pitched well since being moved into the rotation at the end of May and has a 1.78 ERA at home. DraftKings Sportsbook has Birdsong set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced at -160 and the Under at +120. The model likes the Under, as it projects 5.3 punchouts for the righty.

Boston will start rookie Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 3.74). The righty has pitched relatively well since his arrival in the big leagues, including beating the Yankees in each of his last two outings. Dobbins features good stuff. While he clearly isn't a finished product just yet, the potential is there for a good mid-rotation arm -- if not better. He's set at O/U 3.5 strikeouts for Friday, with the Over at -135 and the Under at +105.

Rather fittingly, Devers is the favorite to hit a home run at +310. He's followed by Wilyer Abreu (+400), Jarren Duran (+425), Mike Yastrzemski (+450), Willy Adames (+550), Heliot Ramos (+550), Marcelo Mayer (+550) and Roman Anthony (+650).

Other Rafael Devers props include:

1+ hits (-220)

2+ total bases (+110)

1+ RBI (+140)

2+ hits + home runs + RBI (-125)

The SportsLine Projection Model rates Devers' Over 1.5 total bases and Over 0.5 RBI props 4 stars out of 5.

The Giants are -131 favorites (wager $131 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, with the Red Sox coming in as +110 (wager $100 to win $110) underdogs. The total is 7.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Giants-Red Sox, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Giants vs. Red Sox on Friday.

BOSTON RED SOX at SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS | 6/20 | 10:15 p.m. ET



Money line

Pick: Giants -131

San Francisco wins in 59% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-201)

Boston covers in 65% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-106)

The Over hits in 59.3% of simulations

Projected score: Giants 4.6, Red Sox 4.1