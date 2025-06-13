The Friday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games and all 30 MLB teams scheduled to play. One of the most notable MLB matchups today is Twins vs. Astros in a battle between teams in the thick of the American League playoff race. Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.53 ERA) is scheduled to start for Minnesota, while Colton Gordon (1-1, 5.11 ERA) will be on the mound for Houston. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a strong performance from Houston, with the Astros covering (+1.5) on the run line. The Astros are -113 favorites on the moneyline in the latest Astros vs. Twins odds for Friday.

The model is also calling for the Seattle Mariners, led by MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh, to snap a three-game losing streak and beat the Cleveland Guardians on the money-line at -114 odds. SportsLine is projecting a final score of 4.3-3.6 in Seattle's favor for this game. Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop picks and our MLB home run picks for Friday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Friday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1216 (risk $100 to win $1,216).

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Friday.

Tyler Stephenson over 0.5 total RBI (+200)

Seattle Mariners moneyline (-114) vs. Cleveland Guardians

Houston Astros (+1.5) on the run line (-197) vs. Minnesota Twins

San Diego Padres (+1.5) on the run line (-182) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Combine these picks for a shot at a +1216 payout (odds subject to change)

Tyler Stephenson over 0.5 total RBI (+200)

Stephenson has developed into an above average offensive catcher, and enters Friday's matchup with the Detroit Tigers riding a three-game hit streak. For the season, Stephenson is batting .241 with five home runs and 16 RBI. SportsLine's model has an edge of 0.3 based on the projection of 0.8 RBI for Stephenson and the consensus line of 0.5.

Seattle Mariners moneyline (-114) vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Mariners will be out to snap a three-game losing streak and will have right-hander Luis Castillo (4-4, 3.31 ERA) on the mound. Seattle also has a legitimate MVP candidate behind the plate in Cal Raleigh, who leads the Majors in home runs with 26. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.3-3.6 in the Mariners' favor, with Seattle winning in 63% of computer simulations.

Houston Astros (+1.5) on the run line (-197) vs. Minnesota Twins

This matchup features two teams in the thick of the American League playoff race. This game will be played at Daikin Park in Houston, where the Astros have performed well in 2025, going 24-13 overall. The Astros are 2-1 record on the run line in their last 3 games against the Twins, and have the added benefit of being home underdogs on Friday. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.7-4.6 in the Astros' favor, with Houston covering in 69% of computer simulations.

San Diego Padres (+1.5) on the run line (-182) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona is riding a three-game winning streak, but will face a tough test in San Diego starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (3-1, 3.00 ERA) on Friday. So far this season, the Padres are 3-0 on the run line when they are not favored and playing on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.9-4.8 in Arizona's favor, with the Padres covering in 67% of computer simulations.

