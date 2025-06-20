The Friday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games and all 30 MLB teams scheduled to play. One of the most notable MLB matchups today is Diamondbacks vs. Rockies in a battle between longtime National League West rivals at 8:40 p.m. ET. Zac Gallen (4-8, 5.19 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona, while Austin Gomber is set to make his second start of the season for Colorado. Gomber was sharp in his season debut, going 5.0 innings, while allowing two hits and zero runs. That said, the SportsLine Projection Model, is calling for a big day from a pair of Diamondbacks with Geraldo Perdomo projected to go over 0.5 RBI at +168 odds (risk $100 to win $168), and Gallen to go under 3.5 total earned runs allowed at -174 odds. The Diamondbacks are -187 favorites on the money line in the Friday MLB odds.

The model is also calling for the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their sixth game in seven tries when they host the Washington Nationals at 10:10 p.m. ET. SportsLine's model is projecting a final score of 5.2-3.9 in Los Angeles' favor in this game, and is backing the Dodgers on the money line at -200 odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Friday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1098 (risk $100 to win $1,098).

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Friday.

Tomoyuki Sugano Over 3.5 total strikeouts (-112)

Sugano has been effective in 2025, and enters Friday with a 5-4 record, 3.38 ERA, and 1.14 WHIP. The 35-year-old veteran has 46 strikeouts in 80.0 innings of work this season, and SportsLine's model is projecting a solid outing for him on Friday. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 0.9 based on the projection of 4.4 strikeouts for Sugano and the consensus line of 3.5.

Geraldo Perdomo Over 0.5 total RBI (+168)

Perdomo and the Diamondbacks head to Colorado to take on the Rockies on Friday night. Coors Field has proven to be a very hitter-friendly ballpark, and Perdomo is quickly becoming one of the top young offensive shortstops in the National League. Perdomo has gone over his RBI total in three of his last five games when the Diamondbacks have been favored with an impressive average of 1.2 total runs batted in per game in that span.

Zac Gallen Under 3.5 total earned runs allowed (-174)

Gallen faces a Rockies team that has been hot recently, winning four of their last five games. That said, SportsLine's model is calling for a solid performance from the veteran right-hander on Friday night. SportsLine gives this pick an edge of 1.0 based on the projection of 2.5 earned runs allowed and the consensus line of 3.5.

Los Angeles Dodgers money line (-200) vs. Washington Nationals

The Dodgers look the part of World Series contenders again in 2025, and enter Friday having won seven of their last 10 games. Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.25 ERA) will be on the mound for the Dodgers, and SportsLine's model expects Los Angeles to cruise to victory on Friday. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 5.2-3.9 in the Dodgers' favor, with Los Angeles winning in 70% of computer simulations. Get more Dodgers vs. Nationals picks right here.

