The Friday MLB schedule is loaded with weekend series getting underway. In total, there are 15 games with all 30 MLB teams scheduled to play. One of the most notable MLB matchups today is Mariners vs. Rangers at Globe Life Field starting at 8:05 p.m. ET. With Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.12 ERA) on the mound for Seattle and Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 1.56 ERA) starting for Texas, this game projects to be a pitching duel. The Over/Under is 7.5 runs in the latest MLB odds for Friday, and the SportsLine Projection Model is calling for this game to go Over with a prediction of 8.7 runs scored.

The model is also calling for the Milwaukee Brewers to win their third straight game when they host the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field at 8:10 p.m. ET. SportsLine's model is projecting a final score of 5.1-3.2 in Milwaukee's favor in this game and is backing the Brewers on the money line at -223 odds (risk $223 to win $100). Before making any other MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop picks and MLB home run picks for Friday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 41-32 run on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 22 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Isaac Paredes Over 0.5 total RBI (+176)

Paredes and Astros host the Chicago Cubs in a matchup of teams that project to be World Series contenders. The 26-year-old third baseman enters Friday batting .251 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI on the season. Paredes has gone over his total runs batted in market in four of his last five games when he is at home, with an average of 1.0 total runs batted in per game during that span.

Logan Gilbert Over 1.5 total earned runs (-162)

In his last five starts, Gilbert has gone over his total earned runs line three times, maintaining an average of 1.8 total earned runs per game during that stretch. He enters Friday with a 2-2 record, 3.12 ERA, and 0.89 WHIP in 40.1 innings of work. SportsLine's model give this pick an edge of 0.9 based on its projection of 2.4 earned runs allowed by Gilbert on Friday.

Milwaukee Brewers moneyline (-223) vs. Colorado Rockies

The Rockies played on Thrusday and are coming off a series that saw them get swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers will have Jose Quintana on the mound, and the veteran left-hander has been solid in 2025, going 5-2 with a 2.98 ERA. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 5.1-3.2 in the Brewers' favor, with Milwaukee winning in 77% of computer simulations.

Seattle Mariners-Texas Rangers Over 7.5 runs

This game will be played at Globe Life Field -- a notoriously hitter-friendly ballpark. On paper, this game looks like it has the potential to be a low-scoring pitcher's duel, but the SportsLine model is forecasting otherwise. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a final score of 4.6-4.1 in the Mariners' favor, with the Over hitting in 59.4% of computer simulations.

