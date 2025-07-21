The Los Angeles Dodgers are amid their worst stretch of the season, having lost 10 of their last 12 games heading into their matchup against the Minnesota Twins during the Monday MLB schedule. Los Angeles was swept by Milwaukee over the weekend and has lost six straight home games, which is its longest home losing streak since 2017. Minnesota is coming off a 7-1 win over Colorado on Sunday and has split its last 10 games. The Twins are +146 underdogs in the Monday MLB odds, which is one of the longshots that SportsLine's model is targeting.

Red Sox money line vs. Phillies (+180)

Christian Yelich to record an RBI (+210)

Twins money line vs. Dodgers (+146)

Boston has been one of the hottest teams in the majors this month, winning 11 of its last 13 games. The Red Sox are coming off a 6-1 win over the Cubs on Sunday, as Wilyer Abreu homered twice and drove in three runs. Philadelphia has been trending in the opposite direction, with its 8-2 loss to the Angels on Sunday marking the team's eighth loss in 14 games this month. The Phillies have ace Zack Wheeler on the mound, but the model has Boston winning in 41% of simulations to provide value at this price.

Milwaukee is riding a 10-game winning streak following its 6-5 win over the Dodgers on Sunday, pulling into a tie with the Cubs atop the National League Central. Yelich leads the Brewers with a .259 batting average, 19 home runs and 65 RBIs, reaching safely in 11 of his last 13 games. He is facing Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby, who is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA this season. The model has Yelich finishing with 0.6 RBIs in its latest simulations for this matchup, which makes the +210 prop worth wagering on.

Los Angeles might have Shohei Ohtani on the mound for this game, but the Dodgers are slumping heading into the series opener. They have lost 10 of their last 12 games and have been significantly overvalued by the betting market during that stretch. Ohtani is expected to pitch just three innings as the Dodgers ease him back into the rotation, so Minnesota will have plenty of opportunities to face other pitchers on Monday. Twins starter David Festa has won two of his last three starts, and the model has Minnesota winning in 41% of simulations to create value on this money line.

