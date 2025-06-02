The Monday MLB schedule features several notable matchups, but only seven total games, with Rockies vs. Marlins getting the slate underway at 6:40 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for both starting pitchers -- German Marquez for Colorado and Max Meyer for Florida -- to struggle and go under their projected total strikeouts. Another marquee matchup on Monday is Dodgers vs. Mets in a battle between potential World Series contenders.

The Dodgers are -158 favorites (risk $158 to win $100) on the money line and the over/under is 9.5 runs in the latest MLB odds. The model is calling for a strong performance from Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, with the 32-year-old projected to go over 0.5 total RBI. Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. You can also check out our MLB prop bet picks and MLB home run picks for Monday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 13-10 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps, or new users taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code or Fanatics Sportsbook promo code could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Monday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's four picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1601 (risk $100 to win $1,601). New users can even take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager.

Here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Monday.

German Marquez under 4.5 total strikeouts (-170)

Marquez is one of the most successful starting pitchers in the history of the Colorado Rockies franchise. That said, he has struggled in 2025, posting a 1-7 record and 7.13 ERA in 11 starts thus far. SportsLine's model is projecting another shaky performance from Marquez on Monday.

The model gives this pick an edge of 1.3 based on the projection of 3.2 and the consensus line of 4.5.

Max Meyer under 4.5 total strikeouts (-117)

Meyer has pitched well at times in 2025, but the 26-year-old has a tendency to pitch to contact rather than racking up a high number of strikeouts. Meyer has achieved 4 under games in his last 5 with an average of 3.2 total pitcher strikeouts per game. The model is projecting Meyer to finish with 5.7 strikeouts on Monday.

Kody Clemens under 0.5 total hits (+130)

Clemens is in the midst of a slump with only three hits in his last 19 at bats. The Twins will be facing Oakland starter Luis Severino (3.89 ERA), who has been solid in 2025. SportsLine gives this pick a slight edge based on the current projections. The model is projecting Clemens to finish with 0.3 hits on Monday.

Teoscar Hernandez total RBI over 0.5 (+151)

Hernandez has 42 RBI this season, but has only one RBI in his last eight games. However, in four of his last five games where Hernandez is at home and the Dodgers favored, he has gone over his total runs batted in expectation, averaging 1.8 total runs batted in per game. Hernandez is projected to finish with 0.6 RBI on Monday.

