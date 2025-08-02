With more than 85,000 tickets sold, Braves vs. Reds is set to be the largest MLB game in history as the 2025 Speedway Classic is set for 7:15 p.m. ET at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. The latest MLB odds list the Braves as -124 favorites, but SportsLine's model is backing the Reds at +104 in a game that will be played on the infield of the iconic NASCAR track.

Elsewhere, the model is also high on the Nationals (+154) at home against the Brewers and has found value on the alternate line of Over 8.5 total runs in the Phillies vs. Tigers showdown. Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlays, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model. Bet on every MLB game at DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 19 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 27-22 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Also see the model's picks for Dodgers vs. Rays and Orioles vs. Cubs.

The model has broken down the MLB betting odds for Saturday and just revealed its top MLB longshot picks. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay would result in a payout of +1403 (risk $100 to win $1,403). New users can even take advantage of the bet365 bonus code offering $150 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet. Click here to claim the offer.

Here are its best longshot bets for the MLB slate on Saturday:

Nationals money line vs. Brewers (+154)

Tigers vs. Phillies alt. Over total runs 8.5 (+190)

Reds money line vs. Braves (+104)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +1403 payout (odds subject to change). Bet now at BetMGM, where you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if you don't win.

Nationals money line vs. Brewers (+145)

Despite being well out of playoff contention, the Nationals are playing relatively well recently, going 6-6 in their last 12. During that span, all six wins came as the underdog and in two of them they were priced at +200 or better, so money-line backers have seen some big returns. The model has Washington winning 48% of the time, making the Nats the value side at home as underdogs.

Tigers vs. Phillies to go Over 8.5 total runs (alt. line, +190)

Most books have this over/under at 6.5 or 7, but SportsLine's model is projecting 8.8 runs. The Over 6.5 runs hits in more than 70% of simulations, making that an extremely strong pick, but if you're looking to go bigger, choosing an alternate line like 8.5 would return close to +200.

Reds money line vs. Braves (+104)

Atlanta is a slight favorite thanks largely to Spencer Strider being on the hill against Chase Burns, an inconsistent rookie. The Braves, however, have been decimated by injuries this season and won't have Ronald Acuna Jr. in this one. The Braves have returned -3142 to money-line backers this season, while the Reds are slightly in the positive. Cincinnati wins 53% of the time, making it the value side as a slight underdog.

Want more MLB picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's MLB best longshot bets for Saturday. Now, get run line, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's top MLB picks from expert Bruce Marshall, who's on a 72-64-1 roll on his last 137 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up nearly 14 units.