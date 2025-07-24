The San Diego Padres sit in second place in the National League West standings with a 55-47 record, 4.5 games behind the Dodgers. The Padres will look to close that gap when they travel to take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. The Cardinals limp into tonight's contest having lost five of their last six games, while the Padres look to snap a two-game losing skid. According to the latest MLB odds, the Padres are +115 underdogs, which is one of the longshots that SportsLine's model is targeting on Thursday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 50 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are its best longshot bets for the MLB slate on Thursday:

Christian Walker, Astros, Over 0.5 RBI (+150)

Combine these picks for a shot at a +1072 payout (odds subject to change)

San Diego lost its series against the Miami Marlins, but the Padres gave up just eight runs over three games. San Diego's pitching staff enters Thursday's matchup ranked fourth in the MLB with a 3.58 ERA, and the Padres will turn to Yu Darvish (0-2, 6.08 ERA) against St. Louis. The Cardinals enter this one in a bit of a slump, having lost five of their past six games, which includes a 6-0 defeat against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. The model has San Diego winning in over 50% of simulations, providing value at this price.

Christian Walker, Astros, Over 0.5 RBI (+150)

Walker has been effective at the plate in recent outings, recording at least one RBI in four of his last five games while totaling nine hits during that span. He's racked up 52 RBI on the season and will look to take advantage of a matchup against Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino, who enters Thursday's game with a 3-11 record and a 5.10 ERA. The model projects Walker to finish with 0.6 RBI in its latest simulations, which makes the +150 prop worth wagering on.

Mariners money line vs. Angels (+118)

The Mariners snapped Milwaukee's 11-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday before turning around and losing 10-2 on Wednesday. However, the Mariners defeated the Angels 3-2 in their last meeting on the road, a game in which Cal Raleigh didn't play. Raleigh leads the MLB with 39 home runs this season and should be well-rested after taking the day off on Wednesday. Raleigh could also have success against Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.13 ERA), who's given up 23 hits, 11 runs and eight walks across four starts in July. SportsLine's model has Seattle winning in 57% of simulations, creating value on the money line.

