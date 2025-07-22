The San Diego Padres enter Tuesday's matchup against the Miami Marlins having won three of their last four games, which includes a hard-fought 2-1 win over Miami on Monday. San Diego's pitching staff has been firing on all cylinders recently, allowing two or fewer runs in four of its last five contests. The Marlins, meanwhile, will look to snap a two-game losing streak with a victory on Tuesday. Despite their recent hot streak, the Padres are +108 underdogs in the Tuesday MLB odds, which is one of the longshots that SportsLine's model is targeting.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 50 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are its best longshot bets for the MLB slate on Tuesday:

Trevor Story (Red Sox) to record an RBI (+210)

Los Angeles is coming off a 7-5 loss to the Mets on Monday, but the Angels have shown the ability to bounce back following defeat. The Angels haven't lost back-to-back games since dropping three straight to the Toronto Blue Jays in early July. Los Angeles is also 4-2 in its last six games when playing as the underdog and 5-1 in its past six games played on a Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Mets have dropped 12 of their last 18 games against an opponent from the American League West. The model has Los Angeles winning in 41% of simulations, providing value at this price.

Trevor Story (Red Sox) to record an RBI (+210)

Boston's shortstop went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Phillies. The 32-year-old veteran posted his fifth multi-hit game in July. Over his last 42 games, Story is batting .302 with eight home runs, 36 RBI, and 28 runs scored. The model has Story finishing with 0.6 RBIs in its latest simulations for this matchup, which makes the +210 prop worth wagering on.

Padres money line vs. Marlins (+108)

San Diego enters Tuesday's matchup having won six of its last eight games thanks to a stellar pitching staff. The Padres have given up 352 earned runs this season, the third-fewest in baseball. Opponents are hitting just .229 against San Diego's pitchers in 2025, a big reason why the Padres have given up two or fewer runs in four of their last five games. In addition, Marlins starter Edward Cabrera has each of his last two starts, and the model has San Diego winning in 51% of simulations, creating value on the money line.

