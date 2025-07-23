The Minnesota Twins pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the day on Tuesday, and they will be among the teams trying to win as underdogs during the Wednesday MLB schedule. Minnesota (+162) recorded the largest upset yesterday, taking down the Dodgers in a 10-7 final. The Twins are 3-13 all-time at Dodger Stadium, and they are +180 in the Wednesday MLB odds. However, that is one of the longshot picks that SportsLine's model is targeting today.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 50 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are its best longshot bets for the MLB slate on Wednesday:

Twins money line vs. Dodgers (+180)

Minnesota drew seven walks and took advantage of some defensive miscues in its win over Los Angeles on Wednesday, marking just its third win in 15 games against the Dodgers since 2017. The Dodgers are sending starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the mound as he makes his third start since returning from the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. SportsLine's model has Minnesota scoring nearly five runs and winning in 38% of simulations, bringing value at these odds.

Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox) to record an RBI (+220)

The second-year outfielder is amid an excellent campaign, batting .271 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, creating plenty of opportunities to drive in runs. Rafaela has five games with multiple RBIs during that stretch, and he has a favorable matchup against Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo, who is 8-5 with a 4.29 ERA this season. The model has Rafaela finishing with 0.65 RBIs, pointing to significant value at +220.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) Over 1.5 bases (+160)

Guerrero might not have the home run numbers (13) he was expecting at this point in the season, but he is batting .283 with 19 doubles. The 26-year-old has seven hits in his last four games after going 3-for-5 at the plate against the Yankees on Tuesday. He hit his 13th homer of the season on Sunday in a win over San Francisco. While Guerrero has a tricky matchup against Yankees starter Max Fried, the model still has the slugger finishing with 1.6 total bases on Wednesday night.

