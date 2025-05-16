The Friday MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games and all 30 MLB teams playing on the inaugural Rivalry Weekend slate. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Yankees vs. Mets in Game 1 of the latest edition of the Subway Series. First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. This will be the first game for Juan Soto in Yankee Stadium since signing with the Mets during the offseason. Tylor MeGill (3-3, 3.10 ERA) is slated to start for the Mets, while Carlos Rodon (4-3, 3.29 ERA) is scheduled to be on the mound for the Yankees.

The Yankees are -147 favorites (risk $147 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under is 9 runs in the latest MLB odds for Thursday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2025 MLB season on a 12-8 run (60%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. The model cashed its MLB parlay on Wednesday for a massive 9-1 payout.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Friday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props.

Rockies-Diamondbacks over 9 runs (-112)

The Rockies are on pace to have a historically bad season, and enter with a 7-36 overall record. The Diamondbacks are 23-21 overall and have been one of the top offensive teams in MLB. LHP Carson Palmquist is expected to make his MLB debut at the starting pitcher for the Rockies. The model is projecting 11.1 total runs in this game, with the over hitting in 63.5% of computer simulations.

Aaron Judge to hit 1+ home runs vs. New York Mets (+175)

Judge is a threat to leave the yard every time he steps into the batter's box -- especially in games at Yankee Stadium. He hit his MLB-leading 15th home run of the season in the Yankees 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. SportsLine's model is projecting Ohtani to finish with another strong stat line -- 1.25 hits and 2.35 total bases against the Mets on Friday.

Seattle Mariners (+1.5) on the run line vs. San Diego Padres (-155)

Both teams have played well in 2025 -- Seattle is 23-19 overall, while San Diego is 27-15 overall. Logan Evans (1-1, 6.60 ERA) is slated to start for the Mariners, and Stephen Kolek (2-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start for the Padres. SportsLine's model is projecting a final score of 4.8-4.7 in San Diego's favor, with the Mariners covering in 70% of computer simulations.

