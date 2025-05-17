Saturday's slate of MLB games is jam-packed with all 30 teams suiting up during Rivarly Weekend. The Subway Series is one of the most exciting matchups on the weekend, as the Yankees vs Mets matchup for Game 2. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.36 ERA) is on the mound for the Mets, with Clarke Schmidt (1-1, 4.73 ERA) taking the hill for the Yankees.

The Yankees are -134 favorites (risk $134 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under is 9.5 runs in the latest MLB odds for Saturday. Should you back the Yankees or Mets when making MLB picks on Saturday? Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2025 MLB season on a 12-8 run (60%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Saturday's and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +659 (risk $100 to win $659). Now, here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Saturday:

Nationals-Orioles under 10 runs (-108)

Both teams head into this contest at least 12 games under .500, and their offenses are playing a factor in that. Baltimore goes into this game 25th in the league in batting average (.230), and Washington is in the 21st spot (.237). The Nationals have also hit the Under in six of their last seven games. As for Baltimore, the Under has hit in six of its last nine outings.

Juan Soto to record 2+ total bases vs. Yankees (+125)

Soto is up against his former team and has the power to produce extra-base hits with ease. The 26-year-old has hammered eight home runs this season, with his last homer coming on May 9 against the Chicago Cubs. SportsLine's model is projecting Soto to have 1.04 hits and 2.08 total bases versus the Yankees on Saturday.

Mariners (+1.5) on the run line vs. Padres (-133)

These AL West rivals are set to battle on Saturday, as both clubs are playing some good ball. San Diego is 27-16 and Seattle is 24-19 on the season. Nick Pivetta (5-2, 3.05 ERA) is on the hill for the Padres, and Emerson Hancock (1-2, 6.91 ERA) gets the nod for the Mariners. SportsLine's model predicts a final score of 4.5-4.4 in San Diego's corner, with Seattle covering in nearly 70% of computer simulations.

