Rivalry Weekend comes to a close with an enticing Sunday Night Baseball matchup with the New York Mets taking on the New York Yankees from Yankee Stadium. First pitch for Game 3 of the latest edition of the Subway Series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The teams have split the first two games of the series, with the Mets earning a 3-2 win on Saturday after the Yankees took the opener 6-2. David Peterson (2-2, 3.05 ERA) is expected to start for the Mets, while Max Fried (6-0, 1.11 ERA) is scheduled to be on the mound for the Yankees.

The Yankees are -164 favorites (risk $164 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under is 8.5 runs in the latest MLB odds for Sunday. Should you back the Yankees or Mets when making MLB picks on Sunday? Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2025 MLB season on a 12-8 run (60%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. The model cashed its MLB parlay on Wednesday for a massive 9-1 payout. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Sunday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to win $608). Now, here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Sunday:

Mets-Yankees over 8.5 runs (-115)

The Mets and Yankees have both scored a lot of runs this season. The Yankees have plated 256 runs through their first 44 games (5.8), while the Mets have scored the 11th-most in the league with 207 in 45 games (4.6). The Yankees also lead MLB with 76 home runs, while the Mets are 10th with 52. Aaron Judge of the Yankees is second in the league with 15 homers. The model is projecting 9.9 total runs in this game, with the over hitting in 61.8% of computer simulations.

Gunnar Henderson over 0.5 RBI vs. Nationals (+129)

Henderson drove in 92 runs a year ago, and has seven RBI over the past eight games. In a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, he was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. He was 2-for-5 in the nightcap with one RBI. SportsLine's model is projecting Henderson to finish with a strong stat line - 1.09 hits, 2.01 total bases and a 53% chance of driving in a run on Sunday.

Red Sox (+1.5) on the run line vs. Braves (-144)

The teams have split the first two games of the series, with Atlanta owning a 10-9 edge in runs scored. Both teams are off to similar starts to their seasons, with Boston at 23-24 with a plus-14 run differential, while Atlanta is 23-23 with a plus-5 run differential. SportsLine's model is projecting a final score of 4.8-4.7 in Boston's favor, with the Red Sox covering in 68% of simulations.

