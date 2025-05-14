The Wednesday MLB schedule is packed with 17 games and all 30 MLB teams playing throughout the day. The Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins, and the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies will both be playing double-headers as part of the Wednesday MLB slate. One of the most notable matchups of the day is Red Sox vs. Tigers at 6:40 p.m. ET. This game projects to be a pitching duel with Tarik Skubal (2.08 ERA, 0.88 WHIP) starting for Detroit and Hunter Dobbins (2.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) on the mound for Boston.

The Tigers are -222 favorites (risk $222 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under is 7 runs in the latest MLB odds for Wednesday. Should you back the Tigers or Red Sox when making MLB picks on Wednesday? Before making any MLB picks or building any MLB parlay cards, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 of the 2025 MLB season on a 12-8 run (60%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

The model has broken down the MLB odds for Wednesday and just revealed its top picks and MLB player props. Combining the model's three picks into an MLB parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +900 (risk $100 to win $900). Now, here are its best bets for the MLB slate on Wednesday:

Red Sox-Tigers over 7 runs (-122)

These teams have combined for 35 runs in the first two games of their series. Both teams will have All-Star caliber pitchers starting on the mound today -- Hunter Dobbins (2.78 ERA) for Boston and Tarik Skubal (2.08 ERA) for Detroit. Nonetheless, SportsLine's model is calling for this game to go comfortably over seven runs. The model is projecting 9.8 total runs in this game, with the over hitting in 73.5% of computer simulations.

Shohei Ohtani to hit 1+ home runs vs. Oakland Athletics (+200)

Ohtani is a threat to leave the yard every time he steps into the batter's box. He has been held home run-less since May 9, and the model likes his chances at ending that streak on Wednesday. SportsLine's model is projecting Ohtani to finish with 1.2 hits and 2.53 total bases against the A's on Wednesday.

Aaron Judge 2+ total bases vs. Seattle Mariners (-103)

Judge is on track to win his second consecutive American League MVP award, and SportsLine's model is calling for another big performance from him on Wednesday. Judge went 1-for-4 with a walk on Tuesday, and the model has him projected to finish with 1.18 hits and 2.36 total bases against Seattle on Wednesday.

