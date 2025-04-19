Now almost a month into the 2025 MLB season, MLB bettors have adequate sample sizes to work with when making MLB prop picks. RBI picks are one of the more popular types of MLB props because even recording one often brings a sizable plus-money return. For the Saturday MLB schedule, Yankees vs. Rays is one of the top MLB matchups today. Aaron Judge is +115 to record an RBI at FanDuel Sportsbook, but if you're looking for even bigger returns, players like Jasson Dominguez (+195) and Oswaldo Cabrera (+230) are options.

Every team is in action during the Saturday MLB schedule, so there are a litany of options for your MLB betting picks. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB RBI parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on an 8-3 roll on all top-rated MLB picks so far this season. The SportsLine Projection Model has also nailed a top HR prop in 10 out of the last 12 days, including Francisco Lindor (+500) on Friday, and is up nearly 25 units during that span. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB RBI props on Saturday. These three picks can be parlayed for +1526 odds and would pay out just over $152 on a $10 bet.

Mike Trout Over 0.5 RBI (+155)

Trout is hitting just .171 this season, but his power numbers aren't lagging as much. Trout has six home runs and 14 RBI. His slugging percentage is .443, but his expected slugging percentage is .596, which indicates he's still hitting the ball hard. He's on a five-game span without an RBI, but started the season with at least one in seven of his first 10 games. The model gives him approximately a 50% chance of recording one against the Giants on Saturday, making this a 4-star prop pick. FanDuel is offering this prop at +155.

Ozzie Albies Over 0.5 RBI (+155)

A struggling Atlanta offense found some life on Friday as it surged back from an 0-4 deficit to beat the Twins 6-4. Albies had two hits and an RBI in that game, giving him an RBI in six of his last seven games overall. He takes on Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson on Saturday, and he's been giving up a lot of base runners as he enters this matchup with a 1.57 WHIP. SportsLine's model gives Albies a 50% chance of recording an RBI, rating this as a four-star prop pick.

Jackson Chourio Over 0.5 RBI (+150)

The harder-hitting Brewers left fielder is averaging more than an RBI per game this season, though a recent four-game RBI drought has kept his price well in the plus-money territory. He ranks around the 70th percentile in Major League Baseball in barrel percentage (12.1), hard-hit percentage (47) and bat speed (73.9). He's also 3-for-6 with an RBI against opposing pitcher Luis Severino in his career. This is one of the model's top RBI props for Saturday as Chourio records one around 80% of the time, making it a 4.5-star MLB prop picks. DraftKings Sportsbook has this prop at +150.

Want more MLB picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's MLB RBI prop picks for some popular props on Saturday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 58-27 roll on MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the expert who's up nearly 15 units.