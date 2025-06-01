Playing on his third team in three years, Corbin Burnes' exceptional pitching repertoire is on display no matter whom he's pitching for. Burnes and Arizona will host the Nationals on the Sunday MLB schedule as the 2021 Cy Young winner will be one of the top targets of MLB player props. Burnes struggled in an April start versus the Nationals, with a season-high in hits allowed (seven) and a season-low in strikeouts (three). He has the same MLB props number for strikeouts and hits allowed on Sunday at 5.5 versus a streaking Nationals team that has won four in a row. First pitch for the Diamondbacks vs. Nationals is at 4:10 p.m. ET. Also, check out Sunday's MLB home run picks and MLB parlay picks.

Best Sunday MLB player prop picks:



Corbin Burnes Over 5.5 hits allowed (+128)

Carlos Correa Over 1.5 total bases (+155)

Shohei Ohtani Over 0.5 runs scored (-155)

Parlay these picks for +857 odds at FanDuel (odds subject to change)

Burnes sports a 2.72 ERA on the season, so he's been marvelous all year, except when he faced Washington on April 6. He had a season-high ERA of 7.20 in that game, in addition to giving up seven hits, which is also the most he's allowed in 2025. He took the loss in that game, and also had a loss last year versus Washington as the Nationals are one of three teams he's never defeated in his career (minimum three starts). Now, he has to deal with the hottest offense in baseball as Washington has scored at least nine runs -- and collected at least 11 hits -- in each contest of its four-game winning streak.

Burnes' MLB props for his hits allowed and strikeouts are both at 5.5, but the model projects more of the former and has him giving up 5.8 hits on Sunday. While some sportsbooks are offering Over 5.5 hits allowed at +110 odds, bet365 has the best odds at +128.

Carlos Correa Over 1.5 total bases (+155)

Since returning on May 23 from a concussion, Correa is hitting .346, compared to .236 before the injury. He enters Sunday on a five-game hitting streak, including notching a double on Saturday prior to getting ejected from the on-deck circle. So, he'll be a little extra rested, and he's gone Over 1.5 total bases in four of his last five games. While Correa faces three-time All-Star, Luis Castillo, on Sunday, Castillo gave up nine hits in his last start, which was his second-most of the season. Additionally, Correa went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles when he last faced the pitcher in 2024.

Shohei Ohtani Over 0.5 runs scored (-155)



The Dodgers battered the Yankees, 18-2, on Saturday, as Ohtani scored as many runs as New York did. He may have had even more but was pulled for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. Even with that, the three-time MVP has scored nine runs over his last five games and is in the most favorable spot in all of MLB to touch home as he hits leadoff for the team which leads baseball in runs scored. He'll face Ryan Yarbrough on Sunday night, and all Ohtani's done versus the southpaw is hit .400 (4 for 10), with all four hits being extra-base hits. SportsLine's model modestly projects Ohtani to score 0.67 runs.

