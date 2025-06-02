One player often unavailable for MLB player props over the last few years has been Mike Trout. He just returned from another injury over the weekend and was impressive with five hits across 10 at-bats. The three-time MVP has missed nearly 60% of Angels' games over the past five seasons, so during those moments when his bat is in the lineup, he deserves consideration for MLB prop bets. Trout has -110 prop odds to go Over 1.5 total bases as the Angels face Boston on the Monday MLB schedule, and he went over that with one swing of the bat in his last visit to Fenway Park, lining a triple to center field. Angels vs. Red Sox has a first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET and our model loves Trout to go over 1.5 total bases. You can also check out our Monday MLB home run picks.

Mike Trout Over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Half of Trout's 24 hits this season have gone for extra bases so he only needs one swing of the bat to hit the over with this prop. Trout enters play on Monday versus Boston on a five-game hitting streak, even collecting a knock in his lone plate appearance as a pinch hitter on Sunday. Trout's always been a better hitter versus right-handed pitchers than lefties, but his splits are even more dramatic this year as a RHP takes the mound for the Red Sox. Trout has a .510 slugging percentage against RHPs in 2025, compared to a .214 versus LHPs, and he's averaging over 0.5 total bases per at-bat versus righties. He's projected to have 1.9 total bases tonight at Fenway Park, which can be played at -110 odds by using a bet365 bonus code.

Byron Buxton Over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI (+115)

After missing two weeks due to a concussion, Buxton wasted little time in making an impact upon being reinserted into the Twins lineup. He's collected two hits in back-to-back games while also driving in three runs and scoring three times himself. He now gets to face Luis Severino, who Buxton homered off in his last game versus the pitcher, and one shouldn't overlook that Severino will take the mound at home. The pitcher certainly hasn't embraced playing in Sacramento as he has a 6.20 ERA in home games this year, compared to a 0.87 mark on the road. The model forecasts Buxton to have 2.72 hits + runs + RBI as he's projected to top all players in the Twins vs. Athletics contest in all three stats.

Luis Arraez to record 2+ singles (+240)



Logan Webb is an All-Star pitcher who's garnered Cy Young votes in each of the past three seasons. However, Arraez has made him look like a September call-up as the three-time batting champion has owned the pitcher. Arraez is 8 for 13 for an astounding .615 batting average versus Webb, and all eight knocks are singles. These slap hits are Arraez' specialty as his 495 singles since 2022 are 83 more than anyone else. He has hits in all five career games versus Webb, and Arraez' bat is heating up as he's hitting .368 over his last five games of this season. Considering the plus-money payout, and Arraez' favorable matchup history, this is an MLB prop worth investing in, which can be played with a DraftKings promo code.

