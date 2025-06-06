Colton Gordon was an eighth-round pick by the Houston Astros in the 2021 MLB Draft, and as a community college pitcher before transferring to the University of Central Florida, there wasn't much hype and anticipation surrounding his selection. Gordon, however, worked his way up through the minors and after posting a 2.55 ERA over eight starts in Triple-A this year, Gordon made his MLB debut on May 14. He's yet to reach the sixth inning in any of his four starts, but he's also allowed three runs or fewer in three of four outings as he's been a reliable enough option for the Astros to maintain his spot in the rotation. Gordon had six strikeouts in his last start and his total strikeouts over/under is set at 4.5 for Friday MLB player props on betting sites. With plus-money odds on various sportsbooks, the model loves the value for Gordon to go Over his strikeouts against the Guardians on Friday.

Colton Gordon Over 4.5 total strikeouts (+116)

Gordon has gone Over this total in two of his last three games, including six strikeouts against the Rays on Saturday in his last start, and seven strikeouts against Tampa Bay on May 19. He had 43 strikeouts over 42 1/3 innings in Triple-A this year, and that strikeout rate has carried over into the major leagues with 20 strikeouts over 19 2/3 innings. Gordon has completed five innings in each of his last three starts, and if these trends continue, he should be able to reach five strikeouts again on Friday.

The Astros play the Guardians, who struck out 31 times against the Yankees in their previous three-game series. Cleveland scored only six runs in that series, including zero runs yesterday, and the model projects Gordon to have an efficient outing on Friday. The model projects Gordon for 5.2 strikeouts and FanDuel Sportsbook is offereing the best odds at +116 on this play.

Logan Allen Over 3.5 total strikeouts (-120)

Allen returns to the starting rotation on Friday, making his first start since May 25, but when he was used out of the bullpen on Saturday, he had two strikeouts in his one inning for the Guardians. The 26-year-old has gone Over this total in five of his last nine starts, and the model projects him for 4.1 strikeouts on Friday. Allen isn't known as a high-strikeout pitcher, hence his lower over/under total, but Allen has at least four strikeouts in each of his two career starts against the Astros.

Allen had five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings against Houston last season. The Guardians play Houston in Cleveland on Friday and Allen has been more effective at home with a 3.94 ERA at home compared to 4.36 on the road this year, so he's more likely to last deeper into the game to better his chances of cashing the Over. Mitch Keller had five strikeouts against the Astros over 6 1/3 innings yesterday after recording only one strikeout in his previous start, so this could be a good matchup for Allen to just reach four strikeouts.

Bryce Miller Under 5.5 total strikeouts (-135)



Miller has struggled in each of his last three outings, pitching to a 9.69 ERA in his three May starts. He went Under this total in all three contests as he failed to pitch past the fourth inning in two of three starts and went just five innings in his other outing. He went 20 days between his latest two starts after a stint on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation after allowing seven runs over five innings against the Blue Jays. In his first start back on Saturday, Miller threw just 71 pitches, allowing three runs over four innings with two strikeouts.

The Mariners may be careful with the 26-year-old, as anything involving the elbow is cause for concern around MLB franchises. Miller had a 2.94 ERA last season, so Seattle won't want to jeopardize his future for an early June matchup against the Angels. He's only gone Over this strikeout total in two of nine starts this season, and the model projects Miller for 5.0 strikeouts on Friday.

