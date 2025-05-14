While the Wednesday MLB schedule is robust with every team in action, it's a getaway day for many. Thus, several early afternoon start times means your MLB prop bet strategy may have to focus on the contests with evening starts. Reigning Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, is on the mound versus Boston, so you may want to avoid Red Sox sluggers like Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers in MLB player props. However, another pair of AL East teams in Toronto and Tampa combined for 20 runs in Tuesday's meeting. So, should you seek out RBI props for stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Brandon Lowe, and should you back the Overs with said MLB props? Guerrero is at +190 to bat in a run, per Bet365 Sportsbook, while Bichette and Lowe both have +200 odds.

Targeting RBI props is a popular way to attack MLB betting, and with 10 games on Wednesday's MLB schedule starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, there will be a ton of value on the board. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB RBI parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model hit an MLB home run prop on Tuesday and is up 41.6 units on picks over the last 36 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB RBI props on Wednesday. These three picks can be parlayed for +1458 odds and would win well over $1,400 on a $100 bet.

Pete Alonso Over 0.5 RBI (+160)

The National League leader in RBI (36), Alonso is on pace for the best season of his career, which is saying a lot as he's already a four-time All-Star. His entire batting split of .310/.419/.589 is a career-high, as is his 95 m.p.h. average exit velocity, which is fifth best in MLB. Alonso has two RBI across two games against Pittsburgh this season as the Pirates and Mets compete their three-game series on Wednesday. On the mound for Pittsburgh is Bailey Falter, who has a 4.36 ERA on the season and has allowed a home run, plus three RBI, in nine at-bats versus Alonso. You want to jump on this MLB prop at Bet365 before the odds change.

Manny Machado Over 0.5 RBI (+135)



Machado ranks third on San Diego with 20 RBI but has the highest projection for an RBI on Wednesday amongst Padres players at 0.67. That's because the model has taken into account the scintillating last two weeks for the third baseman, who is on a 13-game hitting streak. That's the longest active streak in the majors and the only in double-digits. Machado has nine RBI over this streak, and at the 3-hole in San Diego's lineup, he has a phenomenal pair of table setters in front of him. Leadoff man, Fernando Tatis Jr., ranks in the top four in both batting average and runs scored, while No. 2 hitter, Luis Arraez, is a reigning three-time batting champ. So, Machado rarely comes to the plate with the bases empty, making this a great value play at DraftKings.

Matt Olson Over 0.5 RBI (+155)

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2018, no player in all of baseball has more RBI than Olson. That's despite spending half of that time with an Athletics franchise which struggles scoring runs, but he's maintained his production since joining Atlanta. He, and the rest of the Braves, get a gift of a matchup on Wednesday versus Washington. Starter Mitchell Parker looked like an All-Star to begin the season but has looked like someone who could get demoted in recent games. Parker has a 10.38 ERA over his last three starts, and the Nationals' relievers are nearly as giving to opposing hitters. Washington's bullpen ERA of 7.07 is the highest in MLB, as Olson is projected for 0.62 RBI, giving value to the Over at Bet365.

