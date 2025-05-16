Luis Robert Jr. leads the majors with 17 stolen bases. However, with an early afternoon start for the White Sox on the Friday MLB schedule, he may get passed over by MLB prop bettors. Fortunately, the rest of the day's slate begins in the evening so there are several other speedsters to target with MLB stolen bases props. Shohei Ohtani, Elly De La Cruz and Jose Ramirez all have 10 or more swiped bags, and two of them share the same MLB prop odds for stealing a base. De La Cruz and Ramirez are at +350 to go Over 0.5 stolen bases at Bet365 Sportsbook, while Ohtani is at +375. Which of these MLB player props should you combine into a parlay?

Targeting stolen bases props is a popular way to attack MLB betting, and with 14 games on Friday's MLB schedule starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, you can find value on the board. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB stolen bases parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model is up 35.6 units on picks over the last 38 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB stolen bases props on Friday. These three picks can be parlayed for +2223 odds and would win over $2,200 on a $100 bet.

Elly De La Cruz Over 0.5 stolen bases (+350)

Despite not making his MLB debut until nearly midway through the 2023 season, no one has more stolen bases than De La Cruz (116) over that span, and it's by a wide margin as he has 21 more than anyone else. He topped the National League in steals last year, ranks second this season and has an ideal set of circumstances in play for Friday. Cincy faces the Guardians, whose starting catcher is Bo Naylor, and few backstops have been picked on quite like Naylor. He's allowed 31 stolen bases on the season, which is the second-most in all of baseball.

Jarren Duran Over 0.5 stolen bases (+225)



Duran and the Red Sox face former Boston pitcher, Chris Sale of Atlanta, on Friday, and while Sale is the reigning NL Cy Young winner, he hasn't been able to control the basepaths this season. He has allowed 13 stolen bases, which is the most by any pitcher this season, and he only has seen one baserunner caught stealing. That's a 93% effective rate on stolen base attempts versus Sale, and Duran is the Red Sox player most likely to take off with 11 swipes on the season. Boston's leadoff hitter also tops the AL in plate appearances, which is a key component to simply have the opportunities to get on base and then take off.

DraftKings Sportsbook has this prop at +225, and right now, DraftKings is offering $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5. Bet this plus-money prop here.

Bobby Witt Jr. Over 0.5 stolen bases (+170)

Witt swiped his 15th bag of the season in his last game on Wednesday and is on pace to finish with 54 stolen bases on the season, which would be a new career high. He ranks second in the Senior Circuit on stolen bases and is ninth in on-base percentage, so he's getting ample opportunities to run. The Royals face the Cardinals on Friday, with Andre Pallante on the mound, and the righty is in a tailspin. After allowing a .258 on-base percentage through his first three starts, his OBP allowed has jumped over 100 points to .361 over his last five starts, with a 5.67 ERA over that span. All six baserunners that have attempted stolen bases off him this year have been successful, and this combination gives value to the Over for Witt at DraftKings.

Where to bet MLB props on Friday

Here is a look at sportsbooks that will offer MLB player props on Friday:

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Want more MLB picks for Friday?

You've seen the model's MLB stolen bases prop picks for some popular props on Friday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Jacob Fetner, who's on a sizzling 11-3 (+662) roll on MLB money line picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets for Friday's MLB schedule.