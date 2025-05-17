This is one of the busiest weekends in sports with prominent events in both team and individual sports, and Major League Baseball wanted to make sure it wouldn't be left out of the conversation. Baseball introduced its inaugural "Rivalry Weekend" this weekend with a full slate of series between franchises and fan bases that don't always get along. There are plenty of storylines throughout the league of stars going against their former teams. On Friday, the Yankees got the better of Juan Soto as the highest-paid player in sports went 0-for-2 with three walks for zero total bases for the Mets, disappointing those who used Soto in MLB player props who thought he'd have some big hits against his former team. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani continued to dominate his former squad as the Dodgers phenom hit a home run for the fourth of his five career games against the Angels.

Ohtani has -135 odds to go Over 1.5 total bases in a 9:10 p.m. ET start. Targeting total bases props is a popular way to attack MLB betting, and with Saturday's full slate for Rivalry Weekend, there will be a ton of value on the board. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB total bases parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model is up 35.6 units over the last 38 days in its MLB home run props. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB total bases props on Saturday. These three picks can be parlayed for +442 odds and would win almost $450 on a $100 bet on DraftKings.

Bobby Witt Jr. Over 1.5 total bases (-140)

The Royals superstar shortstop has a triple in back-to-back games and in three of his last four contests as his combination of power and speed makes him one of the toughest matchups in the sport. The 24-year-old is hitting .316 with a .917 OPS this season with four multi-hit games over his last eight contests. The Royals are playing the Cardinals, who are starting right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas, who has a 4.35 ERA over eight starts after pitching to a 5.35 ERA over 32 starts last season. The SportsLine model projects Witt at 2.3 total bases for Saturday.

Marcell Ozuna Over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Ozuna hit .302 with a .925 OPS last year in an All-Star season for Atlanta, and although he's off to a slower start with a .259 batting average and .836 OPS, Saturday's matchup against Lucas Giolito could bring him back to last year's success. Giolito has a 5.51 ERA over three starts for Boston this season after missing all of last year due to a UCL injury. He struggled at the end of the 2023 season with a 7.04 ERA over six starts with the Guardians and a 6.89 ERA over six starts with the Angels. Right-handed hitters, like Ozuna, had an .808 OPS against Giolito in 2023 and the model projects 2.0 total bases for Ozuna on Saturday.

Jake Burger Over 0.5 total bases (-125)

Burger enters on a six-game hitting streak and he has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 contests to go Over this total for the Rangers. The 29-year-old has an extra-base hit in two of his last three games, and he's coming off having 29 home runs last season after hitting 34 homers in 2023. Burger has a hard-hit rate better than 83% of baseball with a barrel percentage and average exit velocity better than 73% of the league as he's becoming one of the more feared hitters in the sport. Burger is 1-for-3 in his career against Astros probable starter Ronel Blanco. The model projects Burger for 1.2 total bases on Saturday. bet365 is offering the best odds at -125 while other sportsbooks have his odds priced at -135 or more.

