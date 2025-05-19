A pair of sub-.500 teams squaring off on Monday's MLB schedule may not normally elicit much interest until you see the pitching matchup for Orioles vs. Brewers. Both starters have ERAs over 4.50, which makes MLB player props for batters in his contest ones to target. Players like Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio have intriguing Overs with their total bases props considering their favorable MLB pitching matchups. Holliday has at least four total bases in three straight games, so not only does the Over 1.5 MLB total bases prop (+130) at DraftKings look appealing, but Over 2.5 (+290) deserves consideration with his prop bets as well. If you're looking for more MLB picks today, check out how our DraftKings King of the Diamond picks and best MLB home run picks.

Targeting total bases props is a popular way to attack MLB betting, and with 12 games on Monday's MLB schedule starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, you can find value on the board. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB total bases picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest bet365 promo code and Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-8 run (62%) on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model is up 25.6 units on picks over the last 41 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB total bases props on Monday. These three picks can be parlayed for +685 odds and would win nearly $700 on a $100 bet.

Best Monday total bases MLB player prop picks:

Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Ketel Marte Over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Kyle Schwarber Over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 total bases (+110)

The six-time All-Star enters Monday on a 12-game hitting streak, which is the second-longest active streak in the majors. But he's not just a slap hitter getting lots of singles as his slugging percentage is .733 over this stretch. There are 10 MLB players with active hitting streaks of at least seven games, and Ramirez owns the highest SLG% of those 10. He's had at least three total bases in four of his last five games as the Guardians make a trip to Minnesota on Monday. Ramirez has taken a liking to road trips this season as his batting average is 64 points higher on the road (.329) than at home (.265). With a projection of 2.19 total bases, per the model, there is great value in this plus-money MLB prop at DraftKings.

Ketel Marte Over 1.5 total bases (+100)



Arizona takes on the Dodgers on Monday, and even with a game featuring MVPs like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, it's Marte who is projected to have the most total bases from both rosters. SportsLine's model forecasts Marte to have 2.42 total bases as he's both swinging a hot bat and has a plus-matchup. He hit a home run on Sunday, which followed a two-hit game on Saturday, and he also had a two-homer game on Wednesday. He'll face Dodgers RHP Landon Knack, who has posted a 6.61 ERA over his last four starts, and Knack allowed season highs in both hits (seven) and home runs (two) in his last start. You can find plus-money odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Kyle Schwarber Over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Of the 92 pitchers with at least 45 innings this season, Colorado's Kyle Freeland ranks 90th in ERA with an unsightly 6.15 mark. Furthermore, batters are hitting .327 off him, which is the highest average allowed in the majors. Thus, just about any Phillies batters are intriguing with MLB total bases props but especially Schwarber. He is hammering lefties to the tune of a .305/.446/.712 split against them after struggling versus southpaws for most of his career. Overall, Schwarber ranks second in the National League in home runs (15) and eighth in total bases (94). Some sportsbooks have Over 1.5 at -135, but DraftKings offers the best odds at -115.

Where to bet MLB props on Monday

Here is a look at sportsbooks that will offer MLB player props on Monday:

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen the model's MLB total bases prop picks for some popular props on Monday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Jacob Fetner, who's on a sizzling 11-3 (+662) roll on MLB money line picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets for Monday's MLB schedule.