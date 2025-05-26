The Memorial Day MLB schedule typically features several day games, which can make it challenging when searching for MLB player props. Just four night games on Monday means the quantity of options for MLB runs props is low, but it's made up with high-quality players like Aaron Judge, Andrew McCutchen, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Corbin Carroll. McCutchen has reached base safely 11 times over his last four games, with runs scored in three of those. However, his teammate in Oneil Cruz may be even a better option for runs scored MLB prop bets as his five extra-base hits over his last four games put him in scoring position with one swing of the bat. If you're looking for more MLB picks today, check out our best MLB home run picks.

Best Monday runs scored MLB player prop picks:

Aaron Judge Over 0.5 runs scored (-195)

Oneil Cruz Over 0.5 runs scored (-135)

Zach Neto Over 0.5 runs scored (+100)

Parlay these picks for +427 odds (odds subject to change)



Aaron Judge Over 0.5 runs scored (-195)

After beating up on the helpless Rockies in Colorado, Judge and the Yankees now face an Angels team that allows the fifth-most runs per game (5.21) in all of baseball. Probable starter Jack Kochanowicz is a big reason for that, with a 5.03 ERA, and things will only get worse when he's relieved as L.A. has the highest bullpen ERA (6.45) in the sport. That would make just about any Yankee a smart play in MLB run props but especially one like Judge who leads the league in multiple categories, including runs scored. He's scored 10 of them over his last 10 games as the model projects 0.85 runs scored for Judge on Memorial Day.

Oneil Cruz Over 0.5 runs scored (-135)



On Sunday, Cruz recorded the hardest hit ball of the Statcast era with a 122.9 m.p.h. home run versus Milwaukee, as he didn't have to rely on anyone else to drive him in. For the season, nearly 50% of his hits are extra base hits, as he's often either touching home via the longball or putting himself in scoring position. Then, he's in the top dozen of the NL in walks and leads the league in stolen bases, and that combination often places him on second base without even the need for a base hit. Over his last four games, Cruz has three homers, a triple, a double and five runs scored as you should take advantage of his hot streak he's on.

Zach Neto Over 0.5 runs scored (+100)

No player in the majors has scored more runs than Neto over the last three weeks as he's touched home 20 times across his last 19 games. That includes at least one run scored in eight of his last 10 contests as he's powering a surprising Angels offense that's second in the AL in home runs and fifth in slugging despite another Mike Trout injury. Neto gets a favorable pitching matchup on Monday versus Yankees' southpaw, Ryan Yarbrough, as Neto's OPS is 220 points higher off LHPs (.931) as opposed to RHPs (.711) in his career.

