On a daily basis, MLB prop bettors target struggling pitchers and bet the Overs with the hitters they're facing. Two pitchers on Tuesday's MLB schedule fit the bill as Colorado's German Marquez' 7.66 ERA is among the worst in baseball, while Toronto's Bowden Francis has allowed a majors-high of 15 home runs. Thus, MLB player props in regard to RBI figure to load up on Cubs like Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki as they host the Rockies, as well as Rangers such as Adolis Garcia and Wyatt Langford as they host the Blue Jays. You could also combine MLB RBI props into a parlay via a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Targeting RBI props is a popular way to attack MLB betting, and with 13 games on Tuesday's MLB schedule starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, you can still find value on the board. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB RBI picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest FanDuel promo code and Caesars Sportsbook promo code

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 27-21 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks since the start of the season. The model is up 21.75 units on home run prop picks over the last 49 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB RBI props on Tuesday. These three picks can be parlayed for +1251 odds and would win well over $1,200 on a $100 bet. Also, be sure to see their best home run props for Tuesday.

Best Tuesday RBI MLB player prop picks:

Kyle Tucker Over 0.5 RBI (+150)

Wyatt Langford Over 0.5 RBI (+130)

Bryce Harper Over 0.5 RBI (+135)

Parlay these picks for +1251 odds (odds subject to change)



Kyle Tucker Over 0.5 RBI (+150)

An All-Star in each of the last three seasons in Houston, Tucker's on pace to set new career highs in home runs and RBI in his first year in The Windy City. Facing the Rockies on Tuesday should add to his numbers as the last time Tucker faced Marquez, he went 2 for 3 with an RBI triple followed by an RBI single. A pair of RBI is also what Tucker had in Monday's win over Colorado. The model has taken into account Tucker's 11 hits and six RBI over his last six games, as it projects him to have 0.75 RBI on Tuesday, making Over 0.5 RBI the value play at +150 with a DraftKings promo code.

Wyatt Langford Over 0.5 RBI (+130)



The easiest way to drive in a run is by driving in yourself via the home run. That's just what Langford did on Monday with his 10th homer of the year, and now he gets to face the hurler who's given up more longballs than anyone else. Francis has allowed 15 home runs, and also in Langford's favor is this being a night game with a 7:05 p.m. local time start. Players generally hit better at night, as shadows don't mess with their visibility, and that's the case with Langford, whose OPS is 149 points higher in night games. Toronto allows 4.4 runs per game, which is the fifth-most in the AL, and it has been even more giving as of late by allowing 5.2 runs over its last five games.

Bryce Harper Over 0.5 RBI (+135)

After a pedestrian start to the year, Harper has looked every bit like the two-time MVP he is as of late. He's hitting a sizzling .390 over his last 10 games, with 10 RBI over this stretch. Also, the runs batted in aren't coming in bunches, which is key to winning MLB RBI props, as he's gone Over 0.5 RBI in seven of these 10 games. He'll face Atlanta's Spencer Strider on Tuesday, but the 2023 NL wins leader struggled in his first start off the injured list, giving up four runs in just 4.1 innings. Additionally, Harper has owned Strider to the tune of a 1.040 OPS across 25 plate appearances. Harper can be found at +135 at both DraftKings and by using a BetMGM promo code.

Want more RBI picks for Tuesday?

You've seen the model's MLB RBI prop picks for some popular props on Tuesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 126-65 (+1803) roll on MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets for Tuesday's MLB schedule, and be sure to see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Tuesday.