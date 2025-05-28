The Yankees will visit the Angels as part of the Wednesday MLB schedule, which means Aaron Judge immediately becomes the focus of MLB player props. The two-time MVP is flirting with .400, but he's only hitting half of that versus Angels' starter Yusei Kikuchi. Judge is 5 for 25 (.200) versus the southpaw, and you may want to look elsewhere when scouring for MLB hits props as part of an MLB parlay. You won't have to look too far though, as Judge's teammate Paul Goldschmidt has an almost unheard of .533 average versus LHPs this year. You could entertain backing Over 0.5 hits (-310) for Goldschmidt at various betting apps, or you could roll the dice and bet Over 1.5 hits (+170) with the help of a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Best Wednesday RBI MLB player prop picks:

At 37 years old, the 2022 NL MVP has traded in power for contact as his home run percentage and hard hit rate are career lows, but so is his strikeout percentage. He's hitting fewer homers and more singles, but a hit is a hit, and Goldschmidt is on pace for career highs in both total hits and batting average. His .343 average is on pace to be the third-best this millennium of any player 37 or older, trailing only a pair of Barry Bonds seasons. Goldschmidt crushing lefties has much to do with that -- with southpaw Kikuchi on the mound on Wednesday -- as Goldschmidt is hitting .533 versus LHPs this season and .328 off them over his career. You can bet the Over (+170) for Goldschmidt with a DraftKings promo code.

Julio Rodriguez Over 1.5 hits (+170)



Entering Wednesday, MLB pitchers are allowing 0.92 hits per inning on average this season. Thus, if you see a pitcher giving up more than one hit per inning then he's struggling. That's the case with Washington's Trevor Williams who has allowed 25 hits over his last 19.1 innings to the tune of a 7.45 ERA. So, as the Nats visit the Mariners, Rodriguez becomes a very appealing play for MLB hits props but not just because of Williams' struggles. Seattle's centerfielder has gotten the best of the pitcher in prior matchups, going 4 for 5 (.800) in his career versus Williams, and Rodriguez is also coming off back-to-back three-hit outings.

Bo Bichette Over 0.5 hits (-320)

Collecting base hits is as much about sheer volume as it is having a high batting average. Bichette is proof of that as his .270 average is just 59th in the majors but his 62 hits are the 10th-most. Bichette has twice led the AL in total hits as his lots of plate appearances, minimal walks and respectable batting average lead to him routinely appearing near the top of the leaderboard. Opposing pitcher, Tyler Mahle, has been elite this year, but he is much more giving to right-handed batters like Bichette as Mahle's batting average allowed is 87 points higher to RHBs than LHBs. If feeling bold, you could also bet Bichette to go Over 1.5 hits at +180 odds via a bet365 bonus code.

