Best Thursday pitcher outs MLB player prop picks:

Chris Sale Over 17.5 outs recorded (-120)

The reigning Cy Young winner got off to a rocky start as he failed to go past 5.0 innings, or 15 outs recorded, in each of his first six starts. However, Sale has found his rhythm and averaged 6.2 innings, or 20 outs recorded, over his last five starts. Four of the five have seen him go Over 17.5 pitcher outs, and he just missed in the other with 17 outs. Atlanta and Philly playing a doubleheader on Thursday means both bullpens will be taxed, which then means both managers may be a little more reliant on their respective starters to stay on the mound longer. Add in that Sale is coming off five days of rest, instead of the standard four, and the model projects 17.7 outs for him, making the Over the value play with a DraftKings promo code.

Zack Wheeler Over 17.5 outs recorded (-125)



The effect of the doubleheader also favors Wheeler to stay on the mound longer, but his history also indicates that will be the case. He's gone Over 17.5 pitcher outs in four of his last five starts versus Atlanta as the vaunted Braves' lineup hasn't given him much difficulty. The RHP is holding this current Atlanta roster to just a .206 batting average, with Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies all hitting .200 or worse against him. Wheeler has been an innings eater this season, ranking third in the NL with 70.2 IP as he's recorded at least 18 outs in each of his last eight starts. The model has him going 6.0 innings on Thursday and recording 18 pitcher outs.

Ryan Gusto Under 15.5 outs recorded (-190)

The Houston rookie has looked very much like a first-year player in the midst of shuffling back and forth between starting and relieving. Gusto has excelled in the latter, with a 0.93 ERA but has struggled immensely as a starter with a 5.96 ERA across six starts. He's recorded more than 15 outs just once across those half-dozen starts due to the inability to keep batters off the basepaths. Both Gusto's 9.7 hits allowed per nine innings and 4.1 BB/9 would rank among the bottom 10 in baseball, had he met the innings requirements. SportsLine's model has Gusto even going Under 14.5 pitcher outs, so you should jump on this MLB prop line of 15.5, which could be done with the help of a bet365 bonus code.

