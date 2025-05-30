The Philadelphia Phillies are 12-3 over their last 15 games and have been one of the consistent National League contenders over recent seasons, largely due to the stability of key offensive pieces. One of the most prominent pieces in that lineup and a featured power hitter in the league is Kyle Schwarber. The 32-year-old outfielder hit his 19th home run of the season on Thursday, tied for the second-most in baseball, and had a hit in each game of Philadelphia's doubleheader. He has at least one hit in four of his last five games and the model expects that to continue on Friday, projecting Schwarber to go Over his 0.5 total bases in MLB player props on betting sites. You can also check out our Friday MLB home run picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 27-21 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks since the start of the season. The model is up 24.35 units on home run prop picks over the last 52 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB total bases props on Friday.

Schwarber has at least one hit in four of his last five games and in 13 of 18 games (72.2%) since May 10. He's best known for his power, but despite a .252 batting average, the 32-year-old outfielder has a way of finding himself at least one hit on a daily basis. Schwarber's metrics are elite, as when he makes contact, he's a tough out with a hard-hit rate better than 99% of baseball and an average exit velocity and barrel percentage better than 95% of the sport.

The Phillies remain home for a three-game series with the Brewers, who are sending out left-handed pitcher DL Hall to make just his second start of the season. Despite Schwarber being a left-handed hitter, he has a better batting average (.293) against LHP this season. The model projects Schwarber for 1.7 total bases.

Judge has failed to go Over this number in each of his three games against the Angels, but that's largely because Los Angeles decided to avoid him as much as possible with four walks over the three games. Walks don't count toward total bases, but with a World Series rematch against the Dodgers on Friday, manager Dave Roberts and his staff could be more confident and aggressive against Judge. He's gone Over this total in four of the five games he's had at least four at-bats over the last 10 contests, and the model projects him for 2.5 total bases on Friday.

Judge, winner of two of the last three AL MVP Awards, leads baseball in nearly every offensive statistic, including batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits and multiple advanced metrics. He's hitting .391 with a 1.227 OPS, and the Dodgers are scheduled to start Tony Gonsolin, who has an 8.00 ERA over his last two starts. Judge has a home run in one of two career at-bats against Gonsolin and the 33-year-old outfielder leads baseball with 153 total bases.

The model is a fan of this plus-money opportunity to play Olson at a number below his season average (1.7 total bases) and model projection (1.8 total bases) against a starting pitcher he's had success against throughout his career. The Braves are playing the Red Sox, who are scheduled to start Lucas Giolito, and Olson is 7-for-13 (.539 batting average) with four home runs over his career against the right-handed pitcher. Olson should get at least two at-bats against Giolito, with his career averages liking the odds of at least one of those resulting in at least one base, and if Olson only has one swing against him, it probably means Giolito struggled and Olson is a likely reason why.

Olson had two total bases in each game of the Braves' doubleheader against the Phillies on Thursday. He's less than two full seasons removed from hitting 54 home runs in 2023 as an elite power hitter and despite hitting nearly half as many home runs last season (29), he still averaged 1.7 total bases per game. The model loves this matchup and value for Olson.

