The 2025 MLB season continues with a loaded Saturday MLB schedule, as all 30 teams will be in action. Minnesota will try to build on its thrilling win from Friday night, as the Twins scored six runs in the 10th inning of a 12-6 win over Seattle. Mariners star Cal Raleigh added to his MVP caliber start to the campaign, going 2-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs. Raleigh is -150 (risk $150 to win $100) to record at least one hit in the Saturday MLB odds, and that is one of the props that SportsLine's model is targeting with its Saturday MLB player prop picks on betting sites. The Mariners vs. Twins game begins at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Targeting player props is a popular way to attack MLB betting with a full Saturday slate of games available at online sports betting sites. There are three other games beginning after 7 p.m. ET, so there are plenty of options for MLB prop bets. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code and the BetMGM promo code.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 27-21 run (56%) on all top-rated MLB picks since the start of the season. The model is up 21.35 units on home run prop picks over the last 53 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Saturday.

Best Saturday MLB player prop picks:



Cal Raleigh 1+ hits (-150)

Freddie Freeman Over 0.5 RBIs (+145)

Dylan Cease Under 7.5 strikeouts (-142)

Parlay these picks for +581 odds at FanDuel (odds subject to change)

Cal Raleigh 1+ hits (-150)

Raleigh is having a historic start to the season, becoming the first catcher ever to reach the 20-homer mark before the end of May when he swatted a three-run blast in the first inning on Friday. He added a two-run homer in the eighth to push himself two ahead of Aaron Judge for the American League home run lead. Raleigh has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting 14-of-38 (.368) with six homers during that stretch. He is batting .265 overall this season.

The slugger has a tricky matchup against Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober, who is 4-1 with a 3.41 ERA. However, the model projects Raleigh to finish with 0.8 hits and 1.7 total bases. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the best line on the Over at -150, and you can check out the latest FanDuel promo code here.

Freddie Freeman Over 0.5 RBIs (+145)

The Dodgers rank second in the MLB in runs scored this season, so scoring opportunities are abundant within their lineup. Freeman has driven in 37 runs in 45 starts, including one in three of his last four games. He is batting a red-hot .368 with nine homers. The Dodgers vs. Yankees game on Saturday has an over/under of 9.5 after the teams combined for 13 runs in the series opener.

Freeman should have multiple opportunities to record an RBI on Saturday. The model has Freeman recording 0.6 RBIs, which provides value on this plus-money line. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering the best odds at +145, and signing up with a DraftKings promo code can earn you $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

Dylan Cease Under 7.5 strikeouts (-142)



Cease has finished with at least eight strikeouts in three of his last four starts, which has led to an inflated line. The 29-year-old had seven strikeouts or fewer in seven straight starts to open the campaign, failing to make it through five full innings in four of those appearances. He had six strikeouts against Toronto on May 20 before finishing with eight strikeouts across five innings at Atlanta in his most recent start.

While Pittsburgh has one of the highest strikeout rates in the MLB, this line has still drifted too high. The model has Cease recording just 6.1 strikeouts in this matchup. FanDuel once again has the best line at -142, while several other books have this total down to 6.5.

Want more MLB player prop picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for some popular player props on Saturday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Matt Severance, who's on a sizzling 133-68 (+2014) roll on his last 201 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets for Saturday's MLB schedule, and be sure to see Jacob Fetner's and the Inside the Lines team's best bets for Saturday.

Finally, SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is 33-25 (+1482) over his last 58 MLB ATS picks, has three MLB picks locked in for Saturday. He's backing three underdogs to pull off moneyline upsets, which could return a nice payout. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from an expert who's up more than 14 units over his last 58 MLB ATS bets.