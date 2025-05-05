The Chicago Cubs lead the MLB in runs scored with 208, 21 more than the next closest team, the New York Yankees. The Cubs feature five players with at least 20 runs scored, including shortstop Dansby Swanson. The 31-year-old has scored at least one run in five of his last six games and is +155 (risk $100 to win $155) to score a run against the San Francisco Giants at DraftKings Sportsbook on Monday. Should you include Swanson in your MLB runs scored bets, or should you target one of his teammates like Ian Happ (-110) or Pete Crow-Armstrong (+125)?

Finding runs scored is a popular way to attack MLB betting, and with 10 games on Monday's MLB schedule, there will be a ton of value on the board. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB runs scored parlay picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 17-11 roll on all top-rated MLB picks since the start of the season. The model has been routinely calling home run props and is up 28.8 units during the last 27 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB run props on Monday. These three picks can be parlayed for +539 odds and would win more than $500 on a $100 bet.

Kyle Tucker (Cubs) Over 0.5 runs scored (-115)

Tucker has scored a team-high 30 runs this season, which ranks third in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani (35) and Aaron Judge (32). Tucker boasts a .292 batting average with nine home runs and 30 RBI. He's racked up 40 hits this season, so he's constantly giving himself the opportunity to score runs. Tucker has a favorable matchup against Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp, who's 2-2 with a 5.10 ERA. Roupp has given up at least four runs in three of his last four starts, a big reason why the model has this as a 4-star prop pick. Caesars Sportsbook is offering the best price on this prop at -109.

Elly De La Cruz (Reds) Over 0.5 runs scored (+105)

De La Cruz enters Monday's matchup against the Braves having scored a run in four of his last five games. He's been extremely patient at the plate this season, recording a walk in each of his past four contests. Once on base, he's shown off his speed by swiping 13 bags, the third-most in the majors. SportsLine's model gives De La Cruz a 60% chance of scoring a run against Atlanta on Monday, rating this as a 4-star prop pick. Bet365 has the best price on this prop at +110.

Juan Soto (Mets) Over 0.5 runs scored (-150)

Soto's power numbers in his first season with the Mets have been disappointing. He's hit just five home runs, but he's been making better contact at the plate lately. In his first four games in May, Soto has racked up six hits, including two homers, five runs scored and two RBI. He's scored a run in all four of those games, and the model gives Soto an 80% chance of scoring a run against Arizona on Monday, rating this as a 4-star prop pick. DraftKings Sportsbook has this prop at -150.

