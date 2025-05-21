Stolen base MLB props are one of the trickiest to predict as lots of factors are in play. There's the player, himself, who MLB prop bettors are reliant upon to swipe a bag, but there's also the opposing pitcher and catcher. Some of those batteries are more susceptible to running against than others, such as the Marlins, who have allowed the most SB (77) in the majors. Meanwhile, no NL catcher has given up more stolen bases than Washington's Keibert Ruiz, which could make Braves' speedsters ones to plug into MLB player props on Wednesday as the Nats host the Braves. Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II and Nick Allen all have at least five swipes on the year, so an MLB parlay could potentially start with them with MLB stolen base props. If you're looking for more MLB picks today, check out our best MLB home run picks.

Targeting stolen base props is a popular way to attack MLB betting, and with seven games on Wednesday's MLB schedule starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, you can find value on the board. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB stolen base picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest FanDuel promo code and Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 13-8 run (62%) on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model is up 24.5 units on picks over the last 43 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB stolen base props on Wednesday. These three picks can be parlayed for +8060 odds and would win over $8,000 on a $100 bet. Also, see today's top strikeout props.

Best Wednesday stolen base MLB player prop picks:

Ozzie Albies Over 0.5 stolen bases (+750)

Corbin Carroll Over 0.5 stolen bases (+220)

Wyatt Langford Over 0.5 stolen bases (+200)

Parlay these picks for +8060 odds (odds subject to change)



Ozzie Albies Over 0.5 stolen bases (+750)

Just two NL teams have fewer stolen bases than Atlanta, but Wednesday presents a prime opportunity to take off. The Braves face the Nationals, whose starting catcher in Ruiz has been picked on by baserunners like no other backstop. He's allowed the most stolen bases in the NL (30) after allowing the second-most in 2024, and the most in 2023. Albies is one of the most efficient base stealers in baseball as since breaking his foot in 2022, Albies has a 93% success rate (26 for 28) in stolen base attempts. He's a perfect 5 for 5 this season and won't find a better situation to take off than seeing Ruiz behind the plate. You can use a bet365 bonus code to get Albies at +750.

Corbin Carroll Over 0.5 stolen bases (+220)



After a back injury during Spring Training, Carroll played it safe to start the regular season and didn't attempt a stolen base over his first 15 games. However, it appears the ailment is behind him as he has 12 attempts since then, with nine being successful. He's swiped four bags over the last week and is one of the most prolific base stealers in the game as his 98 stolen bases since his 2023 rookie season are the second-most in MLB. He'll face the Dodgers' Dustin May on Wednesday, and May has allowed at least eight men on base in each of his last five starts, also giving up seven stolen bases over this stretch.

Wyatt Langford Over 0.5 stolen bases (+200)

Over the last two weeks, Langford has swiped five bags, which is tied for the second-most in the majors over that span. Overall, he ranks ninth in the AL with nine stolen bases, despite a stint on the injured list earlier this year. He and Texas will face Yankees' starter Ryan Yarbrough on Wednesday, and Langford just happened to steal a base off Yarbrough when the latter pitched for the Dodgers last season. Texas has the second-lowest OPS in the AL, so it needs to get creative to generate offense, and being aggressive on the base paths could be one of those ways. A DraftKings promo code could nab Langford at +200, which is slightly better than the +190 price other sportsbooks have him at.

Where to bet MLB props on Wednesday

Here is a look at sportsbooks that will offer MLB player props on Wednesday:

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Want more stolen base picks for Wednesday?

You've seen the model's MLB stolen base prop picks for some popular props on Wednesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see today's best MLB picks from Jacob Fetner, who's on a sizzling 12-4 (+593) roll on MLB money line picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets for Wednesday's MLB schedule and be sure to see Fetner's other best bets for Wednesday.