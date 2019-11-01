Fresh off their World Series win, the Washington Nationals will visit the White House on Monday

The Washington Nationals just recently prevailed over the Houston Astros in seven games in the 2019 World Series, and already they have plans to visit the White House to be feted by President Donald Trump. The White House announced that the visit will take place on Monday, a mere four days after Daniel Hudson struck out Michael Brantley to secure the championship:

The 2019 World Series Champion Washington @Nationals will be visiting the White House on Monday! ⚾🏆 pic.twitter.com/4Ri6pwDv7z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 1, 2019

The Nationals' World Series parade is scheduled for Saturday, which means players will be in D.C. already (the World Series wrapped up in Houston). Given that those players will soon disperse for the winter, the quick turnaround isn't all that surprising.

The visits of championship teams to the White House, which became a staple during the Reagan Administration, have become notable sources of controversy under President Trump -- with some players declaring they won't visit and some teams not being invited at all. In the case of the NBA's 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, President Trump rescinded the invitation after some members of the team balked at the possibility of attending. The prior two MLB champions to be crowned since Trump took office, the 2018 Red Sox and 2017 Astros, made White House visits. As well, the Cubs after visiting President Obama following their 2016 World Series win also visited President Trump in June 2017.

In the case of the Nationals, who brought the nation's capital its first World Series championship since 1924, they've been invited and accepted the invitation. While it remains to be seen how many members of the team attend, the tight schedule means much less time to talk about it.