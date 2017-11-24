Friday Bantering: Bits of Jays stuff

We are sitting through a very very slow start to the off-season. The reason seems to be that everyone is waiting to see what is going to happen with Shohei Ohtani.

Most of it is that no one knows what team he’s leaning towards, no one knows if their team is out of the running. I think that when Ohtani picks a team, or when he narrows down the field. If it comes down to 2 or 3 teams, then the rest will start moving on to other players.

I don’t know which teams have no chance. I’d like to think the Jays have as much hope as anyone, but I have no idea. I think the Blue Jays best selling point would be saying they were willing to let him hit as well as pitch. Maybe they can convince him that living in Canada is better than living in the states.

Until then we have some idea of where he’s likely to go, we will be sitting waiting for news....and waiting....and waiting.

6 Jays from our Dominican Summer League have been suspended for PEDs. The Jays are conducting an investigation to figure out why this happened.

I doubt it has anything to do with anyone connected to the team. I’m guessing it’s someone at a gym near the team or someone watching the team that sold the players on a workout supplement. I don’t believe that it is something that accidentally turned up in protein powder or something. It isn’t like PEDs are made in the same place as normal workout supplements and that they can cross pollinate easy.

I also don’t believe the players make a choice to break the rules, I’m thinking someone told them what they were using was legal. These guys are very young, I don’t imagine they woke up one morning and weighed the pros and cons of cheating.

I’m hoping the Jays figure out what happened quickly, so we don’t end up with 20-30 guys suspended.

If you are doing Black Friday shopping and don’t have OOTP Baseball, it is on for 50% off now.

I’d kill for some real news.

Let’s use this as an open thread for talking about moves we would like the front office to make.