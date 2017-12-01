Friday late morning Rangers links

Belated Texas Rangers news and links

MLBPA president Tony Clark wants to see Shohei Ohtani succeed in the major leagues.

T.R. Sullivan has an Inbox column where he is asked, among other things, whether Michael Young will end up in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Texas Rangers signed outfielder/pitcher Anthony Gose to a minor league deal.

The DMN has 10 things to know about Bubba Thompson.