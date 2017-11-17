Friday morning Rangers things

Friday morning Rangers news and links

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers expect their affiliation with the AAA Round Rock Express to end after the 2018 season, which leaves the Rangers scrambling to try to find a AAA affiliate that is relatively close to Texas.

Evan Grant looks at what would have to happen for the Rangers to sign Shohei Ohtani by Christmas.

Delino DeShields’ role with the Rangers in 2018 could depend on how the pitching market shakes out.

The owners of the Rangers are planning on offering general manager Jon Daniels a contract extension, if they haven’t done so already. A deal could happen before the Winter Meetings.

The DMN looks at five things that we learned from the general managers meetings.

Jeff Wilson explains why he voted Jose Altuve as A.L. MVP.