A friend of the Pirates fan who fell over the 21-foot wall in right field at PNC Park last month has been charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor in relation to the incident. Ethan Kirkwood, 21, is facing charges, and he is said to have admitted to police that he bought alcoholic drinks during the game for Kavan Markwood, the 20-year-old who fell onto the field.

The incident happened on April 30 during a game between the Cubs and Pirates. Markwood suffered injuries to his brain, spine, lungs and other body parts from the fall.

Here's more via CBS News:

Police said surveillance video shows Kirkwood buying two 24-ounce cans of Miller Lite at a kiosk shortly before 7 p.m. After that, police said Kirkwood, Markwood and the two females they were with can be seen walking away. In one shot, both Kirkwood and Markwood are holding beer, investigators said. About an hour after that, police said Kirkwood once again went to a kiosk and ordered two cans of alcohol. The final clip at 8:49 p.m. shows Kirkwood walking down the stairs and to the bar area. Shortly after that, police said you can see fans at the park witnessing Markwood's fall. "Two females are seen running down the stairs and looking for Kirkwood. Kirkwood is then seen handing a can to a female who throws it in the trash and jumping over a railing and then jumped on the field to help his friend," the criminal complaint reads. One of the females, who the affidavit describes as Markwood's girlfriend, told investigators he drank just two beers and had not been drinking before the game.

The last update on the health of Markwood is that he was recovering well, though he is also in a great deal of pain and had trouble sleeping.

The two charges brought against Kirkwood, one for each purchase, are both misdemeanors.