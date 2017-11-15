Friends, family and MLB teammates celebrated Roy Halladay's life

On November 7, former big leaguer and two-time Cy Young award winner Roy Halladay was killed when a plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

Tuesday evening a "Celebration of Life for Roy Halladay" was held at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida, the spring training home of the Phillies. The Associated Press reports over 1,000 people attended, including family, friends, and many of Halladay's former teammates and acquaintances within baseball.

Here is some video of the ceremony:

Halladay's wife Brandy was the last to speak. Here is part of her eulogy, via the Associated Press:

"All eyes are on me," the pitcher's wife, the last of nine speakers, said from a rostrum perched behind the mound, flanked by pictures of Halladay with the Phillies and Blue Jays, along with floral arrangements bearing the 34 and 32 jersey numbers he wore. "I'm really fortunate that I've gotten used to that feeling. I've literally been standing next to a man for 21 years that people could not take their eyes off of," she said. "He was awe-striking. He was beautiful inside and out. Without saying a word, he seemed to always have just the right thing to say. When he did speak, people listened."

Among the other speakers were Halladay's father Roy Jr., former Blue Jays executive J.P. Ricciardi, former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, and former teammates Chase Utley and Cole Hamels.

Chase Utley told Roy’s kids



“Your dad was the best teammate Ive ever played with. The most fierce competitor Ive ever seen”



“He was more proud of you and what youve done... than anything he ever did”



What a tribute#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/53BmhVaYAH — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 14, 2017

Halladay played 12 years with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 and four more with the Phillies from 2010-13. He was an eight-time All-Star and is one of only six pitchers to win the Cy Young award in both leagues. Halladay is survived by his wife and two sons, Braden and Ryan.