Game 1 of World Series offers tremendous pitching matchup

The World Series gets underway on Tuesday when the Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals in Game 1.

On Tuesday, David Samson spoke about the importance of the pitching matchup on his "Nothing Personal" podcast. Gerritt Cole will be opposed by Max Scherzer in a very intriguing matchup as the two teams begin their quest for a championship.

"What you're hearing about is a lot of pitching," Samson said. "You're hearing about one of the great pitching matchups maybe of all-time in the history of the World Series. Debatable but current day, but I can't remember being more excited about Gerritt Cole against Max Scherzer. These are two pitchers that are the best in their respective leagues. I could argue that Cole is going to win the Cy Young. I think (Jacob) deGrom is going to win it in the National League, not Scherzer. But Scherzer is a multi-year Cy Young winner. He has playoff experience, but what he's doing tonight is he's going in as a major road dog. That's not normal for Max Scherzer and that shows you how good Gerritt Cole is."

Both Cole and Scherzer have the big-game pedigree that the postseason requires.

Samson also added that the team that receives more innings from their starting pitchers will come away with the World Series title. The Astros will be throwing Justin Verlander, Zach Greinke, and Cole while the Nationals will have Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, and Scherzer taking the mound.

Will the Nationals' magical postseason run continue? It certainly could come down to what team can get the better of the opposing team's All-Star starter in Game 1.